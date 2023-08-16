Global OTC Hearing Aids Market to Witness Steady Growth, Projected CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Over-The-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts- 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OTC hearing aids market is projected to experience steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The market revenue for OTC hearing aids has been on the rise as individuals seek accessible and affordable solutions for hearing impairment. Factors contributing to the market's growth include the aging population, increasing awareness and acceptance of OTC hearing aids, and advancements in technology that have made these devices more sophisticated and user-friendly.

The Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss

One of the key drivers of the OTC hearing aids market is the growing prevalence of hearing loss worldwide. Studies and reports indicate that hearing loss is becoming a significant global health concern, affecting approximately 5% of the world's population, which amounts to around 466 million people. This prevalence is expected to rise further due to factors such as aging populations, noise pollution, and increased exposure to recreational noise. As the number of individuals with hearing loss continues to grow, the demand for accessible and affordable hearing aids, such as OTC options, is also increasing.

Advancements in Technology

Advancements in technology are another crucial driver fueling the growth of the OTC hearing aids market. The rapid evolution of hearing aid technology, particularly in terms of miniaturization, digital signal processing, and wireless connectivity features, has made OTC hearing aids more accessible and effective. Miniaturization allows for smaller and more discreet devices, enhancing user comfort and aesthetics. Digital signal processing enables improved sound quality, noise reduction, and personalized sound adjustments, tailoring the hearing experience to individual preferences. Additionally, wireless connectivity features enable users to connect OTC hearing aids to smartphones and other devices, providing seamless control and customization. These technological advancements have attracted a broader consumer base to OTC hearing aids.

Changing Regulatory Landscape

The regulatory landscape has also played a significant role in shaping the OTC hearing aid market. The passage of the Over-The-Counter Hearing Aid Act in the United States in 2017 authorized the sale of OTC hearing aids to address mild to moderate hearing loss. This regulatory change has led to increased consumer access to hearing aids and has fostered the market's growth. Similar regulatory developments in other regions are expected to further support the expansion of the OTC hearing aids market.

Lack of Professional Assessment and Customization

However, one significant restraint in the OTC hearing aids market is the lack of professional assessment and customization compared to traditional hearing aids obtained through a healthcare professional. Without a comprehensive assessment by a hearing healthcare professional, users may struggle to determine the most suitable device for their specific hearing requirements. The absence of a professional's expertise and guidance may lead to suboptimal hearing aid usage, dissatisfaction, or potential harm if users inadvertently amplify certain frequencies excessively. As a result, ensuring appropriate hearing care for individuals with hearing loss remains essential.

Digital Hearing Aids Segment to Promise Significant Opportunities

The technology segment of the OTC hearing aids market includes digital hearing aids and analog hearing aids. Digital hearing aids have witnessed the highest growth rate and revenue in recent years, outpacing analog hearing aids. The digital hearing aids segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. The increasing demand for digital hearing aids can be attributed to their superior performance, enhanced features, and wireless connectivity options. These advancements have propelled the adoption of digital hearing aids among individuals with hearing loss, leading to higher revenue generation within the technology segment.

Preset Hearing Aids Segment to Lead the Market by Type

In the OTC hearing aids market, preset hearing aids are expected to continue dominating in terms of both revenue and CAGR. Preset hearing aids offer a fixed set of amplification settings and provide a convenient and cost-effective solution for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. On the other hand, the self-fitting hearing aids segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. These devices allow users to personalize their hearing experience by adjusting settings, catering to the growing demand for more personalized solutions.

North America to Remain Global Leader

North America currently holds the highest revenue percentage in the OTC hearing aids market due to factors such as a large aging population, high disposable income, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by a rapidly growing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditures. Europe also holds a significant market share due to the presence of key market players and robust healthcare systems.

Intense Market Competition

The OTC hearing aids market is witnessing intense competition among key players aiming to establish a strong foothold in this rapidly growing sector. Prominent companies are investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings, focusing on advancements in digital signal processing, connectivity features, and user experience.

Key players in the market include:

Sonova Holding AG

Demant A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Sivantos Group

William Demant Holding A/S

Widex A/S

Bose Corporation

ReSound Group

Miracle-Ear, Inc.

Beltone

Eargo, Inc.

MED-EL Medical Electr

