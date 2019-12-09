Global OTCQX Consumer and Resource Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the December 4th and 5th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com. The event featured presentations from OTCQX consumer and resource company executives as well as a capital markets overview of the cannabis industry from keynote speaker Scott Greiper of Viridian Capital Advisors.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/Dec2019-AgendaPR