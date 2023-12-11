Global Otoscopes Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $240.1 Million by 2030 - Integration of Advanced Features Driving Growth with Smartphone-Enabled Otoscopes Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Otoscopes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Otoscopes Market to Reach $240.1 Million by 2030



The global market for Otoscopes estimated at US$174.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$240.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pocket-Size Otoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$150.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Full-Size Otoscopes segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report on otoscopes provides a comprehensive overview of this medical device market. It starts with an introduction to otoscopes and their significance in healthcare. The global economic update sets the context for market analysis. In terms of market share, the report outlines the key competitors in the global otoscopes market for 2023 and assesses their competitive presence, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial players in the industry.

The rising incidence of hearing loss is identified as a significant driver for the global otoscopes market in the long term. To support this, the report presents a snapshot of global hearing loss statistics, including data on the number of people with disabling hearing loss worldwide, the distribution of hearing loss by region, and more.

The global market overview and prospects section of the report paints an optimistic picture of the otoscope market's growth. It highlights favorable trends and growth factors, with North America leading the market and Asia-Pacific showing lucrative growth potential. The market is driven by various types of otoscopes, including pocket and portable otoscopes, as well as video otoscopes, with hospitals as the primary end-user segment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Otoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of Advanced Features and Technology Driving Growth for Otoscopes Market

Smartphone-Enabled Otoscopes Witness Increased Popularity in Otolaryngology

AI to Emerge as a Major Game Changer in Otolaryngology

AI Adds Potent Touch to Digital Otoscopy for Universal Access to Ear Care

Future Hearing Tools to be Shaped by Technology

AI-Powered Solutions to Break Access Barrier

Video Otoscopes: An Audible Trend Re-Envisioning the Audiology Space

Disabling, Untreated Hearing Loss Holds Startling Economic and Societal Costs

WHO Urges Governments to Curb Rising Cases of Hearing Impairment

WHO-ITU Issues New Standard for Preventing Hearing Loss in Young Individuals

Burgeoning Geriatric Population and Rising Prevalence of Age-Related Hearing Loss - A Key Demand Driver for Otoscopes

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population and Children

World Hearing Loss Prevalence (%) by Age Group (in %): 2019

Wireless Otoscopes to Witness Strong Growth

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023

Technological Advancements

University of Washington Develops Smartphone Application to Detect Eardrum Fluid

Develops Smartphone Application to Detect Eardrum Fluid Digital Otoscopes Improves Diagnosis and Treatment of Acute Otitis Media

Otoscopes for Home Use Allow Early Detection of Ear Infection

Researchers Develop Ultrasound Otoscope for Accurate Diagnosis of Middle Ear Infections

A Prelude into Select Available Otoscopes

OtoPhoto, an AI-Integrated Digital Otoscope Developed by JHU and UMD Researchers for Paediatric Ear Disease Diagnosis

Home Digital Otoscopes

DEPSTECH Wireless Otoscope

Teslong Otoscope

Anykit USB Otoscope-Ear Scope Camera

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 77 Featured)

GF Health Products, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Happersberger Otopront GmbH

Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG

CellScope, Inc.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Interacoustics A/S

Endoservice GmbH

Firefly Global

Inventis Srl

Arno Barthelmes Zella-Mehlis GmbH

AME WORLDWIDE

Apothecary Products, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxty47

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets