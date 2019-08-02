Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts Report 2019: SVOD Revenues will Climb by $51 Billion Between 2018 and 2024 to Take its Total to $87 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach $159 billion in 2024; more than double the $68 billion recorded in 2018. About $17 billion will be added in 2019 alone.



SVOD became the largest OTT revenue source in 2014 by overtaking AVOD. SVOD revenues will climb by $51 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $87 billion.



Simon Murray a Principal Analyst said: Despite losing market share to SVOD, there is still plenty of AVOD growth left. AVOD revenues will increase by $34 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $56 billion. Several high profile AVOD-funded platforms are due to start operations soon.



From the 138 countries covered in the report, the top five will command 68% of the global revenues by 2024. This proportion is down from 71% in 2018; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 18 countries by 2024; up from 10 countries in 2018.

