Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: AVOD Revenues for TV Series and Movies will Reach $69 Billion by 2029, Up by $30 Billion from $39 Billion in 2023

18 Sep, 2023, 19:45 ET

The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global OTT TV episode and movies revenues will reach $215 billion in 2029; up by $53 billion - or 33% - from $162 billion in 2023.

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance. Its share of global revenues will be 38% by 2029; down from 46% in 2023. We forecast that US revenues will climb by $8 billion between 2023 and 2029 to reach $82 billion.

SVOD will remain the principal OTT revenue source, growing by $19 billion between 2023 and 2029 to $127 billion. AVOD revenues will grow faster than SVOD.

AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $69 billion by 2029, up by $30 billion from $39 billion in 2023. These figures are lower than our previous edition due to the global advertising slowdown and slower than expected rollouts of hybrid AVOD-SVOD platforms by the US major platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2023 and based on June 2023 results, this PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global OTT TV episode & movie sector (subscribers/homes and revenues for SVOD, AVOD, TVOD rental and download-to-own/electronic sell-through) for 138 countries, including:

  • A 75-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
  • An excel workbook providing forecasts (2015-2029) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tw38s7

