Global OTT TV and Video Market Report 2022: Top 5 Countries will Command 65% of Global OTT Revenues by 2027

DUBLIN , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies will reach $224 billion in 2027; up from $135 billion on 2021. About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone.

SVOD revenues will climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVOD revenues will increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027; up from 17 countries in 2021.

The US will command 45% of global revenues by 2027. We forecast that US revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.

This Report Includes:

An 82-page PDF file giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Insight profiles for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , China , France , Germany , India , Japan , Mexico , Russia , UK and USA )

, , , , , , , , UK and ) An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2027) for each of the 138 countries covered as well as comparison and ranking tables.

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband

Households (000)

Smartphone subs (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone Subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

OTT TV & video viewers/population

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online rental revs ($ mil.)

Download-to-own video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

Total OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

AVOD Revenues/Population $

SVOD Revenues/Population $

SVOD revenues/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed Broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD Homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed b-band HH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9w8r2o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets