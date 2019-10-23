Global out of home tea market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The report on the global out of home tea market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.



The report predicts the global out of home tea market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on out of home tea market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on out of home tea market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global out of home tea market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global out of home tea market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing demand for tea consumption

• The rising awareness about health benefits associated with tea consumption

• The rising disposable income and changing taste and preferences of people

2) Restraints

• Increasing the cost of raw materials for tea production

3) Opportunities

• New innovative flavors in tea that satisfy changing tastes and preferences of consumers



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global out of home tea market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, and end use.



The Global Out Of Home Tea Market by Product Type

• Black Tea

• Herbal Tea

• Green Tea

• Matcha Tea

• Other Product Types



The Global Out Of Home Tea Market by Packaging

• Loose Tea

• Bottled Tea

• Tea Bags

• Canned Tea



The Global Out Of Home Tea Market by End Use

• Quick Service Restaurants

• Hotels

• Restaurants

• Coffee Shop

• Workplaces

• Other End Users



Company Profiles

• Unilever Group

• Tata Global Beverages Ltd

• Associated British Foods plc

• Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

• The Republic of Tea

• Peet's Coffee & Tea

• Kusmi Tea

• Starbucks Corporation

• Nestlé S.A

• The Coca Cola Company

• Other companies



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the out of home tea market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the out of home tea market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global out of home tea market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



