Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Smartboards to Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Outdoor Advertising in US$ Million by the following Modes/Formats:



Billboards

Transit

Street Furniture

Others

The report profiles 192 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Adams Outdoor Advertising ( USA )

) Adspace Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) APG|SGA SA ( Switzerland )

) APN Outdoor Group Ltd. ( Australia )

) Bell Media ( Canada )

) Burkhart Advertising, Inc. ( USA )

) Captivate Network ( USA )

) Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. ( USA )

) Clear Media Limited ( China )

) Daktronics, Inc. ( USA )

) EPAMEDIA ( Austria )

) Euro Media Group S.A. ( Romania )

) Fairway Outdoor Advertising ( USA )

) Focus Media Holding Limited ( China )

) JCDecaux SA ( France )

) Lamar Advertising Company ( USA )

) Outfront Media, Inc. ( USA )

) Pattison Outdoor Advertising ( Canada )

) Primedia Outdoor ( South Africa )

) Strer Media SE ( Germany )

) TOM Outdoor Media Group ( China )

) Zoom Media, Inc. ( Canada )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

World Advertising Market

Key Statistics

Outdoor Advertising: A Small yet Significant Contributor to Overall Advertising Market

Evolution of Outdoor Advertising

Developing Markets More Than a Blip on the Radar

Expansion of End-User Markets Perk Up Growth

Competitive Landscape



2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Safer' and Effective' Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising

Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising

The Dominion Effect Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards

Transit Media Provides Traction to Outdoor Advertising Market

Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry

DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth

Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving Landscape

LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital Media Facades

Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Outdoor Advertising

Technology Developments Sharpen Growth

Smartboards to Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

'Gesture' Adverts Popular at Airports & Retail Outlets

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Gladvertising

Growing Influence of Programmatic in OOH

Fragmented In-Home Advertising: Outdoor Advertising Market at an Advantage

Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum to Outdoor Advertising

Key Drivers

Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave

Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Well for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure

Airport Advertising to Benefit from the Growth in Air Passenger Traffic

Increasing Mobile Device Penetration: Opportunity for Outdoor Advertisers

Favorable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Ad Spend

Issues & Challenges

Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With

Online Advertising

A Major Threat

Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity

A Challenge to Reckon With

Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition

Unfavorable Regulations May Hamper Business Prospects

Lack of Measurement

A Challenge to Reckon With

Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!

Municipal Contracts

Inducing Uncertainty into Business



3. OUTDOOR ADVERTISING: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

JCDecaux Mauritius to Acquire LC Outdoor

Lamar Takes Over Assets of Steen Outdoor Advertising

Clear Channel Airports Inks Partnership with DSM for Advertising Solutions

OUTFRONT Swaps Assets with Independent Outdoor Network

JCDecaux Bags Exclusive Transit Advertising Contract in Helsinki

JCDecaux and Amrica Mvil to form JCD Out Of Home Mexico JV

CCA Inks Partnership Agreement with CCIA for Advertising Solutions

OUTFRONT Media Acquires Digital Billboards from Vision

JCDecaux Secures Advertising Contract from Lilongwe International Airport

APN Outdoor and oOH! Media Call of Proposed Merger

JCDecaux Netherlands Bags Exclusive Contract for Assets of RET

Horton Outdoor Inks Deal to Acquire Digital Billboards from Three Firms

HighRoad Debuts into Digital Billboard

JCDecaux and Top Media to Merge Central American Activities

DoJ Mandates Sale of Select Billboard Assets to Clear Fairway and Clear Channel Proposed Asset Swap

PATTISON Bags Competitive Tender for Advertising in Burlington

Gateway Wins Contract for Bee-line Transit Advertising in Westchester

Outdoor Plus Wins TfL Contract for Road Underpass Advertising

MBTA Grants Transit Advertising Rights to OUTFRONT Media

PATTISON Bags Transit Advertising Contract in Richmond

CCC and Imagine Partner for Displays in Edmonton and Calgary

YESCO Takes Over Reagan's Select Billboard Assets

Ekspress Grupp to Acquire Linna Ekraanid

APN to Acquire Assets in Metrospace and iOM

JCDecaux Finalizes Take Over OUTFRONT Media's Latin American Business

PATTISON Bags Advertising Contract for Victoria International Airport

Clear Channel Wins Advertising Contract for Airports in Washington

Media-Corps and PATTINSON Enter Exclusive Advertising Partnership

Clear Channel Bags Advertising Contract for Asda Stores

JCDecaux Wins Bus Shelter Advertising Contract for Kensington and Chelsea

OUTFRONT Acquires Reynolds Outdoor Media

PATTISON Wins Advertising Contract for Airport in Edmonton

blowUP media Takes Over MaxiPoster Werbetrme

Lamar Acquires Assets of Clear Channel in Select US Markets

Franklin Outdoor Advertising Acquires Minnesota Billboard

B Media Group Buys Showtime Outdoor Media

H.I.G. Acquires Impursa and Sistemas

QMS Takes Over iSite

PATTISON Wins Advertising Contract from York Region Transit

OUTFRONT Introduces New Cloud-Based Digital OOH Signage

APN Outdoor to Buy Adspace

Stott Buys Assets of Mesa Outdoor Advertising

JCDecaux Europe Acquires CEMUSA

Vertical Bridge and Clear Channel Ink Agreement

Lamar Renews BC Transit Advertising Contract

Gimbal Partners with do it outdoors Media

JCDecaux Acquires Continental Outdoor Media

Fanisi Capital Buys Minority Stake in Live Ad

Highpoint Inks Telecommunication Deal with Carter Outdoor Advertising

Clear Channel Expands Outdoor Advertising Coverage in Singapore

APN Outdoor Secures Contract for Advertising at Sydney Airport

OUTFRONT Renews Advertising Contract with MDT

Adams to Acquire Fairway Media



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 192 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 217)

The United States (126)

(126) Canada (7)

(7) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (41)

(41) France (2)

(2)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (8)

(8)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (25)

(25) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (30)

(Excluding Japan) (30) Middle East (5)

(5) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (5)



