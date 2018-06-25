Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Smartboards to Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Outdoor Advertising - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Outdoor Advertising in US$ Million by the following Modes/Formats:
- Billboards
- Transit
- Street Furniture
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
World Advertising Market
Key Statistics
Outdoor Advertising: A Small yet Significant Contributor to Overall Advertising Market
Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
Developing Markets More Than a Blip on the Radar
Expansion of End-User Markets Perk Up Growth
Competitive Landscape
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Safer' and Effective' Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising
Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising
The Dominion Effect Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards
Transit Media Provides Traction to Outdoor Advertising Market
Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry
DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth
Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving Landscape
LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital Media Facades
Technological Confluence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Outdoor Advertising
Technology Developments Sharpen Growth
Smartboards to Enhance Viewer Recall of Outdoor Ads
'Gesture' Adverts Popular at Airports & Retail Outlets
The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen Gladvertising
Growing Influence of Programmatic in OOH
Fragmented In-Home Advertising: Outdoor Advertising Market at an Advantage
Special Entertainment Events Provides Momentum to Outdoor Advertising
Key Drivers
Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave
Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Well for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure
Airport Advertising to Benefit from the Growth in Air Passenger Traffic
Increasing Mobile Device Penetration: Opportunity for Outdoor Advertisers
Favorable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Ad Spend
Issues & Challenges
Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge to Reckon With
Online Advertising
A Major Threat
Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity
A Challenge to Reckon With
Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition
Unfavorable Regulations May Hamper Business Prospects
Lack of Measurement
A Challenge to Reckon With
Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!
Municipal Contracts
Inducing Uncertainty into Business
3. OUTDOOR ADVERTISING: A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
JCDecaux Mauritius to Acquire LC Outdoor
Lamar Takes Over Assets of Steen Outdoor Advertising
Clear Channel Airports Inks Partnership with DSM for Advertising Solutions
OUTFRONT Swaps Assets with Independent Outdoor Network
JCDecaux Bags Exclusive Transit Advertising Contract in Helsinki
JCDecaux and Amrica Mvil to form JCD Out Of Home Mexico JV
CCA Inks Partnership Agreement with CCIA for Advertising Solutions
OUTFRONT Media Acquires Digital Billboards from Vision
JCDecaux Secures Advertising Contract from Lilongwe International Airport
APN Outdoor and oOH! Media Call of Proposed Merger
JCDecaux Netherlands Bags Exclusive Contract for Assets of RET
Horton Outdoor Inks Deal to Acquire Digital Billboards from Three Firms
HighRoad Debuts into Digital Billboard
JCDecaux and Top Media to Merge Central American Activities
DoJ Mandates Sale of Select Billboard Assets to Clear Fairway and Clear Channel Proposed Asset Swap
PATTISON Bags Competitive Tender for Advertising in Burlington
Gateway Wins Contract for Bee-line Transit Advertising in Westchester
Outdoor Plus Wins TfL Contract for Road Underpass Advertising
MBTA Grants Transit Advertising Rights to OUTFRONT Media
PATTISON Bags Transit Advertising Contract in Richmond
CCC and Imagine Partner for Displays in Edmonton and Calgary
YESCO Takes Over Reagan's Select Billboard Assets
Ekspress Grupp to Acquire Linna Ekraanid
APN to Acquire Assets in Metrospace and iOM
JCDecaux Finalizes Take Over OUTFRONT Media's Latin American Business
PATTISON Bags Advertising Contract for Victoria International Airport
Clear Channel Wins Advertising Contract for Airports in Washington
Media-Corps and PATTINSON Enter Exclusive Advertising Partnership
Clear Channel Bags Advertising Contract for Asda Stores
JCDecaux Wins Bus Shelter Advertising Contract for Kensington and Chelsea
OUTFRONT Acquires Reynolds Outdoor Media
PATTISON Wins Advertising Contract for Airport in Edmonton
blowUP media Takes Over MaxiPoster Werbetrme
Lamar Acquires Assets of Clear Channel in Select US Markets
Franklin Outdoor Advertising Acquires Minnesota Billboard
B Media Group Buys Showtime Outdoor Media
H.I.G. Acquires Impursa and Sistemas
QMS Takes Over iSite
PATTISON Wins Advertising Contract from York Region Transit
OUTFRONT Introduces New Cloud-Based Digital OOH Signage
APN Outdoor to Buy Adspace
Stott Buys Assets of Mesa Outdoor Advertising
JCDecaux Europe Acquires CEMUSA
Vertical Bridge and Clear Channel Ink Agreement
Lamar Renews BC Transit Advertising Contract
Gimbal Partners with do it outdoors Media
JCDecaux Acquires Continental Outdoor Media
Fanisi Capital Buys Minority Stake in Live Ad
Highpoint Inks Telecommunication Deal with Carter Outdoor Advertising
Clear Channel Expands Outdoor Advertising Coverage in Singapore
APN Outdoor Secures Contract for Advertising at Sydney Airport
OUTFRONT Renews Advertising Contract with MDT
Adams to Acquire Fairway Media
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7fjdgn/global_outdoor?w=5
