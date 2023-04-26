Global Outdoor Advertising Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2030 - Increased Digital Trend is Poised to Transform the Industry

Apr 26, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outdoor Advertising: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Outdoor Advertising Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Outdoor Advertising estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Traditional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$28.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Outdoor Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
- Led by Improving Economy, Outdoor Advertising Market Poised for Recovery
- As COVID-19 Led to a Decline in Outdoor Advertising Spending, Few Creative OOH Campaigns Provide Relief
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Advertising: An Essential Requisite for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence
- Outdoor Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
- Evolution of Outdoor Advertising
- Outdoor Advertising by Mode/Format
- Billboards
- Transit Advertising
- Street Furniture
- Other Forms of Outdoor Advertising
- Outdoor Advertising: A Small Yet Significant Contributor to Overall Advertising Market
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Billboards: The Major Outdoor Advertising Format
- Geographic Market Analysis
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Trend Poised to Transform Outdoor Advertising Industry
- DOOH Advertising: A Key Driver of Future Growth
- DOOH Utility Systems Hold Potential to Spur Digitization
- Programmatic (pDOOH) Emerges to be a Cost Effective Medium
- LED Based Digital Building Wraps to Drive Adoption of Digital Media Facades
- Digital Signage in the 21st Century: A Peek into its Evolving Landscape
- Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise
- 3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier of Digital Advertising
- Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for IT Companies
- Billboards Emerge as Powerful Format to Attract Customers and Build Brand Awareness
- Digital Billboards Continue to Gain Traction
- Increasing Penetration of LED Billboards to Drive Market Gains
- The 'Dominion Effect' Drives Demand for Large Oversized Billboards
- Smart Billboards: The Future of Billboard Advertising
- Growing Mobility of Population & Rise in Vehicular Traffic: Potential for Roadside Ads & Ad Infrastructure
- Street Furniture Advertising: High Visibility Ensures Growth
- Technological Convergence Sparks Innovative Approaches to Outdoor Advertising
- Technology Developments Present Growth Opportunities
- Artificial Intelligence Transforms Out-of-Home Advertising
- The Rise of Augmented Reality & Next-Gen Glad-vertising
- Blockchain: Playing a Part in Verifying Ad Delivery
- Notable Trends Influencing Growth in Outdoor Advertising Market
- Safe and Effective Tags to Work in Favor of Outdoor Advertising
- Cost Reductions Push Up Demand for Outdoor Advertising
- Growing Influence of Programmatic Media Buying in OOH Advertising
- Hyperlocal Approach Critical in Present Times
- Analytics Revolutionize Outdoor Advertising
- Rising Mobile Device Penetration Presents Opportunity for Outdoor Advertisers
- 5G Connectivity: Role in Management and Programmatic Interface of Digital Out of Home Advertising
- Growing Importance of Outdoor Advertising in Smart Cities
- Airport Advertising: Air Passenger Traffic Trends to Influence Market Growth
- Out-of-Home Advertising Rides on the Urbanization Wave
- Major Issues & Challenges Facing Outdoor Advertising Market
- Alternative Forms of Advertising
- Online Advertising: A Major Threat
- Mobile Phone Advertising Grows in Popularity
- Telemarketing Remerges as Key Competition
- Unfavorable Regulations Could Hamper Business Prospects
- Lack of Measurement
- Safety Issues Being Taken to Higher Levels!
- Municipal Contracts Induce Uncertainty into Business
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 185 Featured)
- Adams Outdoor Advertising
- APG|SGA SA
- Bell Media
- Burkhart Advertising, Inc.
- Captivate Network
- Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc.
- Clear Media Limited
- Daktronics, Inc.
- EPAMEDIA
- Euro Media Group S.A.
- Fairway Outdoor Advertising
- Focus Media Holding Limited
- JCDecaux SA
- Lamar Advertising Company
- Outfront Media, Inc.
- LIVE BOARD, Inc.
- Pattison Outdoor Advertising
- Primedia Outdoor
- Stroer Media SE
- TOM Outdoor Media Group
- Zoom Media, Inc.
