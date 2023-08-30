Global Outdoor Flooring Market Thrives, Projected to Reach $23.48 Billion by 2028: Outdoor Living Trend Boosts Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outdoor Flooring Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor flooring market reached a substantial value of USD 17,085.8 million in 2022. Benefitting from the flourishing construction sector and the surge in urbanization, the market is poised for a continued expansion with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2023 and 2028. It is projected to attain a value of USD 23,477.81 million by 2028.

Outdoor Flooring: Blending Aesthetics and Functionality

Outdoor flooring involves the installation of resilient and weather-resistant materials for outdoor surfaces like decks, patios, balconies, and walkways. The spectrum of outdoor flooring materials encompasses wood, concrete, natural stone, ceramics, and synthetic compounds such as composite decking and rubber. The primary role of outdoor flooring is to furnish both visually pleasing and functional surfaces that can endure diverse environmental elements like moisture, temperature variations, and UV radiation.

Construction Industry Drive

A pivotal driver behind the global outdoor flooring market's growth is the burgeoning construction industry. As worldwide residential and commercial construction projects continue to escalate, the demand for outdoor flooring materials, particularly in urban zones, is expected to soar. Furthermore, the burgeoning emphasis on sustainable construction practices is steering the adoption of eco-friendly and recycled materials in outdoor flooring applications, thereby amplifying market growth.

Outdoor Living Trend Boosts Demand

The rising trend of outdoor living and landscaping is a catalyst propelling the outdoor flooring market's expansion. Homeowners and commercial property owners are increasingly investing in outdoor spaces like decks, patios, and gardens to augment their properties' aesthetic allure and functionality. Consequently, the call for outdoor flooring materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions while requiring minimal upkeep is set to intensify.

Innovative Material Development

A significant trend shaping the outdoor flooring market is the evolution of innovative and advanced flooring materials. Manufacturers are dedicating efforts to create fresh materials that are not only durable and weather-resistant but also visually captivating and easy to install. These innovations are anticipated to invigorate the demand for outdoor flooring materials in the forthcoming years.

Public Infrastructure Focus

Additionally, the growing emphasis on public infrastructure development, encompassing parks, plazas, and pedestrian walkways, is expected to contribute to the outdoor flooring market demand. Governments and urban planners are channelling investments into creating attractive and functional public spaces that elevate the quality of urban life. Consequently, the demand for outdoor flooring materials that endure heavy foot traffic while providing slip resistance is anticipated to surge.

Market Segmentation

The outdoor flooring market can be categorized by material, flooring type, construction type, end use, and region.

Material Categories:

  • Wood and Laminate
  • Ceramic
  • Synthetic Fibre and Fabrics
  • Others

Flooring Types:

  • Non-Resilient
  • Resilient

Construction Types:

  • New Construction
  • Renovation

End Uses:

  • Residential
  • Public Infrastructure
  • Others

Geographic Regions:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report delves into market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, acquisitions, and mergers among other major developments of global outdoor flooring companies. Noteworthy key players explored in the report include Armstrong Flooring, Inc, Beaulieu International Group N.V, Citadel Floors, Ecore International, Mohawk Industries, Inc, Mats Inc, Fiberon, and others.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mu0hd6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Gynaecology Drugs Research Report 2023-2031: Rising Demand for Innovative Therapies - Pharmaceutical Innovations Reshape Patient Outcomes

Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Outlook Report 2023: A $26+ Billion Market by 2028 - Surging Popularity of Pre-Packaged Food Taking Off

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.