Global Outdoor Furniture Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by the following Material Types: Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood, and Others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/397792



Â The US market is also analyzed by the following Housing Sectors: Residential, Single-family, Multifamily, Prefabricated, and Non-Residential. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 152 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Ace Hardware

- Adams Manufacturing

- Agio International Co.

- Barbeques Galore

- Brown Jordan

- Casual Living



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/397792



OUTDOOR FURNITURE MCP-1701 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth

Table 1: Annual Disposable Incomes in US$ â€˜000 for Select Countries (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Macro-Economic Indicators

Improvement in GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Industry - Revival in the Residential & Commercial Construction Sectors Aid Outdoor Furniture Market

Table 4: World Construction Output (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Construction Output by Country/Region (2016 vs 2022) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Total Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry

Table 7: Regional Construction Equipment Markets Ranked by CAGR (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population Propels Outdoor Furniture Market

Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2016, 2020P & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2016, 2020P & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Socializing and Recreation Bolster the Need for Outdoor Furniture

Table 10: Percentage of 60+ Years Population in Total Population for the World and Major Countries: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Evolving Consumer Preferences

Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor Furniture

New Trends in Outdoor Furniture Design

Ultramodern and Chic Furniture in Vogue

Comfort: A Key Determinant of Product Success

A Style Statement Rather Than A Necessity

High-End Technology Grips Outdoor Furniture Design Space

Outdoor Furniture: No Longer an Afterthought for Improving Outdoor Comfort

Online Purchases Gain Steam

Retailers and Manufacturers Hop on to the â€˜M-Commerceâ€™ Bandwagon

Fast-Paced and Stressful Lifestyles Create the Need for Outdoor Furniture

Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Help Fan the Demand

Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Gains Prominence

Ergonomics: A Key Design Variable

Styling and Aesthetics Gain Prominence

Premium Products Take On a High Profile

Innovative Fabrics Catch the Fancy of Homeowners

Customers Become Increasingly Hard-to-Please

Aluminium Patio Furniture Gains Steam

Outdoor Benches: A Part of the Must-Have Outdoor Furniture Collectables

Patio Umbrellas Offer a Much Needed Respite from the Sun & Rain

Comfort - A Key Driving Factor for Hammocks

Thin Line Dividing the Indoor and Outdoor Products

Outdoor Furniture Made To Look & Feel Like Indoor Furniture

DIY Multiples and Garden Centers: The Key Channels



3. KEY PRODUCT TRENDS

Utility Storage Units

Enhanced Armchair Rests

Amplified Furniture Accents

Functional Shade Systems

High-Fashionable Rugs

Industrial-Style Fire Pits

Maintenance-Free Furniture

Crescent-Style Deep Seating Furniture

Material Combinations

Plastic-Metal

Metal-Wood

Wicker-Plastic



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. OUTDOOR FURNITURE RAW MATERIALS

Metal

Iron

Aluminum

Cast & Extruded Iron/Aluminum

Steel

Wood/Rattan

Teak

Oak

Redwood

Cedar

Eucalyptus

Roble

Shorea

Jarrah

Pine

Others

Plastic/Resin

Polymer

Recycled Plastic

Wicker

Vinyl Wicker

Natural Wicker

Loom Wicker

Rattan

Cane

Reed

Bamboo

Others

Poly-wood Outdoor Furniture



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Homecrest Launches Double Layer Sling

Asda Launches Affordable New Garden Range

A.R.T. Furniture Announces Expansion Plans to Outdoor Furniture

Boston Interiors Introduces Outdoor Furniture Collection and a New Paint Line

Royal Botania Collaborates with Louis Benech for Producing Special Outdoor Furniture Designs

Kannoa Introduces Eddie Bauer, a New Line of Outdoor Furniture Collection

Tidelli Plans to Launch New Eight Lines of Outdoor Furniture

Patios Launches Italyâ€™s Luxurious Outdoor Furniture Brand â€˜ Nardiâ€™ in India

Flexfurn Launches Two Innovative Modular Design Collections

RH Modern Collaborates with Brad Ascalon for Launching a Novel Outdoor Furniture Collection

Frontgate Partners with Carleton Varney for Creating a New Outdoor Collection

IDUS Launches a Newer Collection of Outdoor Furniture

VUUE Introduces New Furniture Collection for Outdoor and Indoor Spaces

CALMA Launches a New Line of Chairs, SENYORA

Pride Family Brands Introduces Outdoor Furnishings Orion Contract Collection

Tropitone Announces the Launch of New Residential Seating Group

Loom Crafts Introduces Braid & Rope Outdoor Furniture

Weylandts launches New Outdoor Furniture Collection

Easy Camp Launches New Arm Chairs for Outdoor

Mamagreen Launches New Range of Out Door Furniture



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Finconcordia S.p.A., Acquires Emu Group

Keter Plastics Announces Plan to Invest in a Manufacturing Plant in New Mexico

Littlejohn Acquires Brown Jordan, an Outdoor Furniture Maker

Poltrona Frau Group Acquires Janus et Cie



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ace Hardware (USA)

Adams Manufacturing (USA)

Agio International Co. (USA)

Barbeques Galore (Australia)

Brown Jordan (USA)

Casual Living (USA)

Century Furniture (USA)

DEDON (Germany)

Emu Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Fischer MÃ¶bel GmbH (Germany)

Forever Patio (USA)

Hartman (The Netherlands)

Heritage Home Group (USA)

Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (USA)

KETTAL GROUP (Spain)

Royal Botania NV (Belgium)

The Home Depot, Inc. (USA)

The Keter Group (Israel)

Treasure Garden Inc. (USA)

Trex Company, Inc. (USA)

Winston Furniture Co. Inc. (USA)

Yotrio Corporation (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

A Peek into the US Outdoor Furniture Market

Table 14: The US Outdoor Furniture Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Dining Sets, Conversation/Chat Groups, Shade, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Industry - A Key Growth Driver

Table 15: The US Construction Spending by Sector (2008-2020) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Residential Construction in the US (2009-2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Growth Drivers

A Notoriously Fragmented Market

Major Outdoor Furniture Brands in the US

Latest Fashion Trends

Retailing

Market Trends

Furniture with Flexible Features

Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture

Product Lines Expansion

Metal Furniture Rules the Roost

Rising Fondness for Outdoor Living: A Key Driver for Outdoor Furniture

Demand for Backyard Activities Puts the Market In-form for Growth

Innovation is the Buzzword

Inclination towards Fashion and Performance Paves Way for Contemporary Outdoor Furniture

Innovative and Stylish Outdoor Furniture - Need of the Hour

Innovative Marketing Strategies - A Win-Win Situation for both Manufacturers and Consumers

Online Marketing - Gaining Prominence

Outdoor Throw Pillows Grab Eyeballs

Asia - A Key Exporter of Outdoor Furniture

Challenges in Outdoor Furniture Market

Distribution of Outdoor Furniture

Table 17: The US Outdoor Furniture Market by Distribution Channel: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players in the US

B.Market Analytics

Table 18: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Material Type - Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood and Others (Includes Innovative Recycled Plastic such as Poly-wood) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: The US Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Material Type - Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood and Others (Includes Innovative Recycled Plastic such as Poly-wood) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: The US 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood and Others (Includes Innovative Recycled Plastic such as Poly-wood) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Sector - Residential (Single-Family, Multi-Family, and Prefabricated) and Non-Residential Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: The US Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Sector - Residential (Single-Family, Multi-Family, and Prefabricated) and Non-Residential Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: The US 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Residential (Single-Family, Multi-Family, and Prefabricated) and Non-Residential Sectors for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Canadian Construction Sector - An Overview

Table 24: Housing Starts in Canada (2009 -2016) (in â€˜000 Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Canada Investment in Non-Residential Sector (2012-2017) (in $ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan - A Key Market for Outdoor Furniture

Select Market Trends

Physique Plays a Vital Role in the Design of Furniture

Innovative Marketing Strategies - A key Driving Factor

Pricing - A Significant Determinant

Harsh Climatic Conditions Pave the Need for Weatherproof Furniture

Distribution Channels

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe Spearheads the Demand for Outdoor Furniture

Wood and Metal Outdoor Furniture - A New Combination in the Making

Durable Outdoor Furniture - A Hot Favorite amongst the Local Consumers

Conventional Outdoor Furniture Grabs Eyeballs

Standard Legal/Non-Legal Requirements

Legal Requirements

Non-Legal Requirements

Recovery in Construction Sector Supports Demand

Table 30: Construction Industry in Europe (2010-2017E): Percentage Change of Construction Output by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Construction Industry in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Output by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Additional Growth Drivers

Distribution Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: French Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Healthy Construction Sector to Provide Impetus to the Outdoor Furniture Industry

Competitive Dynamics

Market Trends

FSC-Certified Outdoor Furniture on the Rise

Evolving Lifestyles & Consumer Tastes Pave Way for Trendy and Innovative Furniture

Laws & Policies

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: German Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Sector to Benefit Outdoor Furniture Market

Strategic Corporate Development

Emu Group S.p.A. - A Key Italian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Italian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Emphasis on Gardening Activities Bolsters Outdoor Furniture Demand

Growing Popularity of Outdoor Furniture in the UK

Construction Industry in the UK

Market Trends and Developments

Barbecuing - A Rapidly Growing Leisure Activity

Additional Trends and Developments

Trends in Outdoor Furniture in 2016

Major Outdoor Furniture

Developing Countries - Key Exporters of Tropical Timber Garden Furniture

Distribution Channels

Garden Centers - Changing Focus

DIY Vs. Garden Centers

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: The UK Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Kettal Group - A Key Spanish Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Spanish Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Construction Industryâ€™s Expansion Plans Bode Well for the Outdoor Furniture Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

The Netherlands

Factors Influencing the Market

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Rest of European Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Robust Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Outdoor Furniture Market on a Roll

Residential and Non-Residential Construction Activities Augur Well for Growth

Focus on Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Chinese Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Vibrancy in the Construction Sector Offers a Bright Outlook for Outdoor Furniture

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Indian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Overview Of Select Markets

The Philippines

Product Launches

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 58: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Latin American Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Latin American 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Construction Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Brazilian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 63: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

The Middle Eastern Outdoor Furniture Market - An Insight

Additional Growth Factors

Large Scale Construction Projects Continue to Drive Demand

Product Launch

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of World Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 152 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 154) The United States (120) Canada (5) Europe (20) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (1) Africa (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/397792



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-outdoor-furniture-industry-300668542.html