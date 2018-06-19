Global Outdoor Furniture Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by the following Material Types: Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood, and Others.
Â The US market is also analyzed by the following Housing Sectors: Residential, Single-family, Multifamily, Prefabricated, and Non-Residential. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 152 companies
- Â Ace Hardware
- Adams Manufacturing
- Agio International Co.
- Barbeques Galore
- Brown Jordan
- Casual Living
OUTDOOR FURNITURE MCP-1701 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth
Table 1: Annual Disposable Incomes in US$ â€˜000 for Select Countries (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Macro-Economic Indicators
Improvement in GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Construction Industry - Revival in the Residential & Commercial Construction Sectors Aid Outdoor Furniture Market
Table 4: World Construction Output (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World Construction Output by Country/Region (2016 vs 2022) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Total Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry
Table 7: Regional Construction Equipment Markets Ranked by CAGR (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Middle Class Population Propels Outdoor Furniture Market
Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2016, 2020P & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2016, 2020P & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Socializing and Recreation Bolster the Need for Outdoor Furniture
Table 10: Percentage of 60+ Years Population in Total Population for the World and Major Countries: 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Evolving Consumer Preferences
Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor Furniture
New Trends in Outdoor Furniture Design
Ultramodern and Chic Furniture in Vogue
Comfort: A Key Determinant of Product Success
A Style Statement Rather Than A Necessity
High-End Technology Grips Outdoor Furniture Design Space
Outdoor Furniture: No Longer an Afterthought for Improving Outdoor Comfort
Online Purchases Gain Steam
Retailers and Manufacturers Hop on to the â€˜M-Commerceâ€™ Bandwagon
Fast-Paced and Stressful Lifestyles Create the Need for Outdoor Furniture
Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Help Fan the Demand
Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Gains Prominence
Ergonomics: A Key Design Variable
Styling and Aesthetics Gain Prominence
Premium Products Take On a High Profile
Innovative Fabrics Catch the Fancy of Homeowners
Customers Become Increasingly Hard-to-Please
Aluminium Patio Furniture Gains Steam
Outdoor Benches: A Part of the Must-Have Outdoor Furniture Collectables
Patio Umbrellas Offer a Much Needed Respite from the Sun & Rain
Comfort - A Key Driving Factor for Hammocks
Thin Line Dividing the Indoor and Outdoor Products
Outdoor Furniture Made To Look & Feel Like Indoor Furniture
DIY Multiples and Garden Centers: The Key Channels
3. KEY PRODUCT TRENDS
Utility Storage Units
Enhanced Armchair Rests
Amplified Furniture Accents
Functional Shade Systems
High-Fashionable Rugs
Industrial-Style Fire Pits
Maintenance-Free Furniture
Crescent-Style Deep Seating Furniture
Material Combinations
Plastic-Metal
Metal-Wood
Wicker-Plastic
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. OUTDOOR FURNITURE RAW MATERIALS
Metal
Iron
Aluminum
Cast & Extruded Iron/Aluminum
Steel
Wood/Rattan
Teak
Oak
Redwood
Cedar
Eucalyptus
Roble
Shorea
Jarrah
Pine
Others
Plastic/Resin
Polymer
Recycled Plastic
Wicker
Vinyl Wicker
Natural Wicker
Loom Wicker
Rattan
Cane
Reed
Bamboo
Others
Poly-wood Outdoor Furniture
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Homecrest Launches Double Layer Sling
Asda Launches Affordable New Garden Range
A.R.T. Furniture Announces Expansion Plans to Outdoor Furniture
Boston Interiors Introduces Outdoor Furniture Collection and a New Paint Line
Royal Botania Collaborates with Louis Benech for Producing Special Outdoor Furniture Designs
Kannoa Introduces Eddie Bauer, a New Line of Outdoor Furniture Collection
Tidelli Plans to Launch New Eight Lines of Outdoor Furniture
Patios Launches Italyâ€™s Luxurious Outdoor Furniture Brand â€˜ Nardiâ€™ in India
Flexfurn Launches Two Innovative Modular Design Collections
RH Modern Collaborates with Brad Ascalon for Launching a Novel Outdoor Furniture Collection
Frontgate Partners with Carleton Varney for Creating a New Outdoor Collection
IDUS Launches a Newer Collection of Outdoor Furniture
VUUE Introduces New Furniture Collection for Outdoor and Indoor Spaces
CALMA Launches a New Line of Chairs, SENYORA
Pride Family Brands Introduces Outdoor Furnishings Orion Contract Collection
Tropitone Announces the Launch of New Residential Seating Group
Loom Crafts Introduces Braid & Rope Outdoor Furniture
Weylandts launches New Outdoor Furniture Collection
Easy Camp Launches New Arm Chairs for Outdoor
Mamagreen Launches New Range of Out Door Furniture
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Finconcordia S.p.A., Acquires Emu Group
Keter Plastics Announces Plan to Invest in a Manufacturing Plant in New Mexico
Littlejohn Acquires Brown Jordan, an Outdoor Furniture Maker
Poltrona Frau Group Acquires Janus et Cie
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ace Hardware (USA)
Adams Manufacturing (USA)
Agio International Co. (USA)
Barbeques Galore (Australia)
Brown Jordan (USA)
Casual Living (USA)
Century Furniture (USA)
DEDON (Germany)
Emu Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Fischer MÃ¶bel GmbH (Germany)
Forever Patio (USA)
Hartman (The Netherlands)
Heritage Home Group (USA)
Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (USA)
KETTAL GROUP (Spain)
Royal Botania NV (Belgium)
The Home Depot, Inc. (USA)
The Keter Group (Israel)
Treasure Garden Inc. (USA)
Trex Company, Inc. (USA)
Winston Furniture Co. Inc. (USA)
Yotrio Corporation (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
A Peek into the US Outdoor Furniture Market
Table 14: The US Outdoor Furniture Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Dining Sets, Conversation/Chat Groups, Shade, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Construction Industry - A Key Growth Driver
Table 15: The US Construction Spending by Sector (2008-2020) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Residential Construction in the US (2009-2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Other Growth Drivers
A Notoriously Fragmented Market
Major Outdoor Furniture Brands in the US
Latest Fashion Trends
Retailing
Market Trends
Furniture with Flexible Features
Demand for Eco-Friendly Furniture
Product Lines Expansion
Metal Furniture Rules the Roost
Rising Fondness for Outdoor Living: A Key Driver for Outdoor Furniture
Demand for Backyard Activities Puts the Market In-form for Growth
Innovation is the Buzzword
Inclination towards Fashion and Performance Paves Way for Contemporary Outdoor Furniture
Innovative and Stylish Outdoor Furniture - Need of the Hour
Innovative Marketing Strategies - A Win-Win Situation for both Manufacturers and Consumers
Online Marketing - Gaining Prominence
Outdoor Throw Pillows Grab Eyeballs
Asia - A Key Exporter of Outdoor Furniture
Challenges in Outdoor Furniture Market
Distribution of Outdoor Furniture
Table 17: The US Outdoor Furniture Market by Distribution Channel: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Players in the US
B.Market Analytics
Table 18: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Material Type - Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood and Others (Includes Innovative Recycled Plastic such as Poly-wood) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: The US Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Material Type - Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood and Others (Includes Innovative Recycled Plastic such as Poly-wood) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: The US 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal, Plastic/Resin, Wicker/Rattan, Wood and Others (Includes Innovative Recycled Plastic such as Poly-wood) Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Sector - Residential (Single-Family, Multi-Family, and Prefabricated) and Non-Residential Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: The US Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Sector - Residential (Single-Family, Multi-Family, and Prefabricated) and Non-Residential Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: The US 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Residential (Single-Family, Multi-Family, and Prefabricated) and Non-Residential Sectors for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Canadian Construction Sector - An Overview
Table 24: Housing Starts in Canada (2009 -2016) (in â€˜000 Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Canada Investment in Non-Residential Sector (2012-2017) (in $ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Canadian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan - A Key Market for Outdoor Furniture
Select Market Trends
Physique Plays a Vital Role in the Design of Furniture
Innovative Marketing Strategies - A key Driving Factor
Pricing - A Significant Determinant
Harsh Climatic Conditions Pave the Need for Weatherproof Furniture
Distribution Channels
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe Spearheads the Demand for Outdoor Furniture
Wood and Metal Outdoor Furniture - A New Combination in the Making
Durable Outdoor Furniture - A Hot Favorite amongst the Local Consumers
Conventional Outdoor Furniture Grabs Eyeballs
Standard Legal/Non-Legal Requirements
Legal Requirements
Non-Legal Requirements
Recovery in Construction Sector Supports Demand
Table 30: Construction Industry in Europe (2010-2017E): Percentage Change of Construction Output by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Construction Industry in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Output by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Additional Growth Drivers
Distribution Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: French Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Healthy Construction Sector to Provide Impetus to the Outdoor Furniture Industry
Competitive Dynamics
Market Trends
FSC-Certified Outdoor Furniture on the Rise
Evolving Lifestyles & Consumer Tastes Pave Way for Trendy and Innovative Furniture
Laws & Policies
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: German Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Sector to Benefit Outdoor Furniture Market
Strategic Corporate Development
Emu Group S.p.A. - A Key Italian Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Italian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Emphasis on Gardening Activities Bolsters Outdoor Furniture Demand
Growing Popularity of Outdoor Furniture in the UK
Construction Industry in the UK
Market Trends and Developments
Barbecuing - A Rapidly Growing Leisure Activity
Additional Trends and Developments
Trends in Outdoor Furniture in 2016
Major Outdoor Furniture
Developing Countries - Key Exporters of Tropical Timber Garden Furniture
Distribution Channels
Garden Centers - Changing Focus
DIY Vs. Garden Centers
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 41: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: The UK Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Kettal Group - A Key Spanish Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Spanish Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Construction Industryâ€™s Expansion Plans Bode Well for the Outdoor Furniture Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Russian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
The Netherlands
Factors Influencing the Market
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Rest of European Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Robust Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outdoor Furniture Market on a Roll
Residential and Non-Residential Construction Activities Augur Well for Growth
Focus on Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Chinese Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Vibrancy in the Construction Sector Offers a Bright Outlook for Outdoor Furniture
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Indian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Overview Of Select Markets
The Philippines
Product Launches
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 58: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Latin American Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Latin American 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture Market by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Construction Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Brazilian Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 63: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
The Middle Eastern Outdoor Furniture Market - An Insight
Additional Growth Factors
Large Scale Construction Projects Continue to Drive Demand
Product Launch
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Rest of World Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 152 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 154) The United States (120) Canada (5) Europe (20) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (2) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7) Middle East (1) Africa (1)
