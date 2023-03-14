Global Outdoor Furniture Market to Reach $35.1 Billion by 2030
Mar 14, 2023, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Outdoor Furniture Market to Reach $35.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Outdoor Furniture estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2022-2030. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Outdoor Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured)
- Ace Hardware
- Adams Manufacturing
- Agio International Co.,
- Barbeques Galore
- Brown Jordan
- Casual Living
- Century Furniture
- DEDON
- Emu Group S.p.A.
- Fischer Möbel GmbH
- Forever Patio
- Hartman
- Heritage Home Group
- Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC
- KETTAL Group
- Royal Botania NV
- The Home Depot Inc.
- The Keter Group
- Treasure Garden Inc.
- Trex Company Inc.
- Winston Furniture Co. Inc.
- Yotrio Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth
Macro-Economic Indicators
Improvement in GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Construction Industry - Revival in the Residential & Commercial
Construction Sectors Aid Outdoor Furniture Market
Growing Middle Class Population Propels Outdoor Furniture Market
Outdoor Furniture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ace Hardware (USA)
Adams Manufacturing (USA)
Agio International Co. (USA)
Barbeques Galore (Australia)
Brown Jordan (USA)
Casual Living (USA)
Century Furniture (USA)
DEDON (Germany)
Emu Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Fischer Möbel GmbH (Germany)
Forever Patio (USA)
Hartman (The Netherlands)
Heritage Home Group (USA)
Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (USA)
KETTAL GROUP (Spain)
Royal Botania NV (Belgium)
The Home Depot, Inc. (USA)
The Keter Group (Israel)
Treasure Garden Inc. (USA)
Trex Company, Inc. (USA)
Winston Furniture Co. Inc. (USA)
Yotrio Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Socializing and Recreation Bolster the Need for Outdoor Furniture
Evolving Consumer Preferences
Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor
Furniture
Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor
Furniture
Ultramodern and Chic Furniture in Vogue
Comfort: A Key Determinant of Product Success
A Style Statement Rather Than A Necessity
High-End Technology Grips Outdoor Furniture Design Space
Outdoor Furniture: No Longer an Afterthought for Improving
Outdoor Comfort
Online Purchases Gain Steam
Retailers and Manufacturers Hop on to the ?M-Commerce? Bandwagon
Fast-Paced and Stressful Lifestyles Create the Need for Outdoor
Furniture
Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Help Fan the
Demand
Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Gains Prominence
Ergonomics: A Key Design Variable
Styling and Aesthetics Gain Prominence
Premium Products Take On a High Profile
Innovative Fabrics Catch the Fancy of Homeowners
Customers Become Increasingly Hard-to-Please
Aluminium Patio Furniture Gains Steam
Outdoor Benches: A Part of the Must-Have Outdoor Furniture
Collectables
Patio Umbrellas Offer a Much Needed Respite from the Sun & Rain
Comfort - A Key Driving Factor for Hammocks
Thin Line Dividing the Indoor and Outdoor Products
Outdoor Furniture Made To Look & Feel Like Indoor Furniture
DIY Multiples and Garden Centers: The Key Channels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seating Sets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Seating Sets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Seating Sets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Chairs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Chairs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Tables by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Tables by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dining Sets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Dining Sets by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Dining Sets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resin & Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Resin & Plastic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Resin & Plastic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Outdoor Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by Material
Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by Product
Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Outdoor Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Outdoor Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Outdoor Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Outdoor Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Outdoor Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Outdoor Furniture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by Material
Type - Wood, Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wood,
Metal, Resin & Plastic and Other Materials for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Product Type - Seating Sets, Chairs,
Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by Product
Type - Seating Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating
Sets, Chairs, Tables, Dining Sets and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Outdoor Furniture by End-Use -
Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Outdoor Furniture by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Outdoor Furniture by Material Type - Wood, Metal, Resin &
Plastic and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
