NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Outdoor Furniture Market to Reach $35.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Outdoor Furniture estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2022-2030. Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

The Outdoor Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured)

- Ace Hardware

- Adams Manufacturing

- Agio International Co.,

- Barbeques Galore

- Brown Jordan

- Casual Living

- Century Furniture

- DEDON

- Emu Group S.p.A.

- Fischer Möbel GmbH

- Forever Patio

- Hartman

- Heritage Home Group

- Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

- KETTAL Group

- Royal Botania NV

- The Home Depot Inc.

- The Keter Group

- Treasure Garden Inc.

- Trex Company Inc.

- Winston Furniture Co. Inc.

- Yotrio Corp.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth

Macro-Economic Indicators

Improvement in GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Construction Industry - Revival in the Residential & Commercial

Construction Sectors Aid Outdoor Furniture Market

Growing Middle Class Population Propels Outdoor Furniture Market

Outdoor Furniture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ace Hardware (USA)

Adams Manufacturing (USA)

Agio International Co. (USA)

Barbeques Galore (Australia)

Brown Jordan (USA)

Casual Living (USA)

Century Furniture (USA)

DEDON (Germany)

Emu Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Fischer Möbel GmbH (Germany)

Forever Patio (USA)

Hartman (The Netherlands)

Heritage Home Group (USA)

Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (USA)

KETTAL GROUP (Spain)

Royal Botania NV (Belgium)

The Home Depot, Inc. (USA)

The Keter Group (Israel)

Treasure Garden Inc. (USA)

Trex Company, Inc. (USA)

Winston Furniture Co. Inc. (USA)

Yotrio Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Socializing and Recreation Bolster the Need for Outdoor Furniture

Evolving Consumer Preferences

Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor

Furniture

Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor

Furniture

Ultramodern and Chic Furniture in Vogue

Comfort: A Key Determinant of Product Success

A Style Statement Rather Than A Necessity

High-End Technology Grips Outdoor Furniture Design Space

Outdoor Furniture: No Longer an Afterthought for Improving

Outdoor Comfort

Online Purchases Gain Steam

Retailers and Manufacturers Hop on to the ?M-Commerce? Bandwagon

Fast-Paced and Stressful Lifestyles Create the Need for Outdoor

Furniture

Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Help Fan the

Demand

Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Gains Prominence

Ergonomics: A Key Design Variable

Styling and Aesthetics Gain Prominence

Premium Products Take On a High Profile

Innovative Fabrics Catch the Fancy of Homeowners

Customers Become Increasingly Hard-to-Please

Aluminium Patio Furniture Gains Steam

Outdoor Benches: A Part of the Must-Have Outdoor Furniture

Collectables

Patio Umbrellas Offer a Much Needed Respite from the Sun & Rain

Comfort - A Key Driving Factor for Hammocks

Thin Line Dividing the Indoor and Outdoor Products

Outdoor Furniture Made To Look & Feel Like Indoor Furniture

DIY Multiples and Garden Centers: The Key Channels

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

