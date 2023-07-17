Global Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market to Experience Robust Growth by 2027: Driven by Improved Modular Kitchens and Increased Infrastructure Design

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market is poised to witness robust growth during the forecast period 2023-2027, fueled by the improved modular kitchens of the current generation and increased infrastructure design.

The market's expansion is driven by the growing demand for storage solutions in outdoor kitchens, which has a direct impact on the sales of outdoor kitchen fixtures and products. Technological advancements and innovative product launches in terms of design, storage, and quality, coupled with the rising standard of living among the new generation, are anticipated to further drive market growth.

Outdoor cooking equipment serves the purpose of preparing food outside in an outdoor entertaining area. Outdoor kitchens provide homeowners with a convenient space to hang out and host visitors, featuring large grills, mini-fridges, and prep sinks. Stainless steel is the most common material used for outdoor kitchen cabinets due to its classic appearance and easy maintenance compared to hardwood cabinets.

In recent years, there has been a significant surge in interest in outdoor living projects among governments and the public in various wealthy and developing nations. People are increasingly focused on improving their outdoor spaces for comfort and entertainment, which has a positive impact on the outdoor kitchen market.

Unlike conventional interior cabinets, outdoor kitchen cabinets are weatherproof and can be made from a variety of materials. The top portion of outdoor kitchen cabinets often includes a grilling area, while lower cabinets offer shelves and drawers for cooktops. Some outdoor kitchens with cooktops feature warming drawers to keep food warm when catering to a large number of guests.

Factors such as increasing spending on luxury lifestyles, growing acceptance of outdoor living spaces, and emerging design trends for outdoor kitchens are expected to support market expansion. According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), 60% of homeowners in North America consider an outdoor kitchen to be their top demand for their outdoor living space.

In 2022, the merger of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, LLC and Urban Bonfire resulted in the formation of Pleina Group, a new multi-brand holding company. The company aims to improve product design and shape to increase sales and attract new customers. The urban population for the United States of America was 82.9% in 2021.

Kitchen appliance manufacturers are now able to experiment with novel product designs to cater to shifting consumer demands. They are focusing on providing customers with equipment for customized outdoor cooking.

The availability of modular outdoor kitchens, which are more affordable than custom ones, is also expected to contribute to market growth, allowing manufacturers to serve a wider customer base and boost profits. However, the high price and upmarket nature of outdoor cooking equipment may limit market expansion during the forecast period.

The global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market is expected to witness significant growth, driven by improved modular kitchens, increased infrastructure design, and the demand for storage solutions. Technological advancements and the adoption of innovative product designs are anticipated to shape the future of outdoor kitchens, catering to the evolving needs of consumers and enhancing their outdoor living experience.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

  1. Cooking Fixtures
  2. Refrigeration Units
  3. Island & Storage Units
  4. Sinks & Faucets
  5. Cocktail & Bar Centers

By End Use:

  1. Residential
  2. Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

  1. Online
  2. Offline

Companies Mentioned:

  • Emme Group
  • Outdoor Kitchen Collective Ltd.
  • Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, LLC
  • American Outdoor Cabinets LLC
  • Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchen
  • AB Electrolux
  • Charlotte Grill Company
  • The Middleby Corporation
  • Bull Outdoor Products Inc.
  • NewAge Products Inc.

