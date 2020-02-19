Global Outdoor Power Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Power Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by 37.8 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 39.2 Million Units by the year 2025, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442577/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.4 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.1 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills will reach a market size of 1.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 11 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alamo Group Inc.

Blount International Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Castelgarden S.p.A.

Deere & Company

Emak S.p.A

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corporation

McCulloch Motors Corporation

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Simplicity Manufacturing Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. STIGA S.p.A.

STIHL Holding AG & CO. KG

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

The Ariens Company

The Toro Company

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442577/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Outdoor Power Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Product Innovations Continue to Redesign the Landscape

Stylish & Aesthetic Designs Gain Prominence

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Outdoor Power

Equipment

Macro Factors Influencing Outdoor Power Equipment Sales: A Review

OPE Sector Continues to Make Big Gains in Developed Regions

Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Outdoor Power Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Alamo Group, Inc. (USA)

The Ariens Company (USA)

Blount International, Inc. (USA)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA)

Simplicity Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

Deere & Company (USA)

Emak S.p.A (Italy)

Husqvarna AB (Sweden)

McCulloch Motors Corporation (USA)

Makita Corporation (Japan)

MTD Products, Inc. (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA)

STIGA S.p.A. (Italy)

Castelgarden S.p.A. (Italy)

STIHL Holding AG & CO. KG (Germany)

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)

The Toro Company (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Prevailing Trends in the World Construction Industry Rev Up

Opportunities

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Scenario Instigates

Robust Momentum

Rapidly Expanding Urban Territories

Rising Living Standards

Growing Number of Millionaires & Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals

Stable Economic Scenario

Smart Technology Makes Inroads

Improved Demand for Rechargeable Options and Battery Technology

Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery

Powered Tools

Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology

Multi-Tasking Equipment Gain Prominence

Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

Replacement Market - A Growth Driver

Environmental Concerns Pose a Major Challenge





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Outdoor Power Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Outdoor Power Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Walk Behind Power Mowers (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Walk Behind Power Mowers (Product Segment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Walk Behind Power Mowers (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Trimmers/Brush Cutters (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Trimmers/Brush Cutters (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Trimmers/Brush Cutters (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Chain Saws (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Chain Saws (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Chain Saws (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Handheld Leaf Blowers (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 20: Handheld Leaf Blowers (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Handheld Leaf Blowers (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Front Engine Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors (Product

Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Units by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Front Engine Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors (Product

Segment) Global Historic Demand in Units by Region/Country:

2009 to 2017

Table 24: Front Engine Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors (Product

Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Bug Killers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Bug Killers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Bug Killers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the United States

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017

Table 36: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Outdoor Power Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in Units by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Europe in Units by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: French Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 52: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: German Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: German Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 55: Italian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Italian Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 58: United Kingdom Market for Outdoor Power Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: United Kingdom Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 61: Spanish Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Spanish Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017

Table 63: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 64: Russian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

Table 66: Russian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 67: Rest of Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 68: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 76: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Australian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Australian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 79: Indian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Indian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Review

by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017

Table 81: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 82: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: South Korean Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Outdoor Power

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market Trends

by Region/Country in Units: 2018-2025

Table 89: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Latin America in

Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 91: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 94: Argentinean Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Argentina in Units

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Argentinean Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 97: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Brazilian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Brazilian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 100: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Mexican Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Mexican Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 104: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Units for

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Units: 2009-2017

Table 108: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Historic

Market by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017

Table 111: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 112: Iranian Market for Outdoor Power Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in Units by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Iranian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 115: Israeli Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 116: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Israel in Units by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Israeli Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 118: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Power Equipment Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 121: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: United Arab Emirates Outdoor Power Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 123: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 124: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 127: African Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017

Table 129: African Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 178

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442577/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

