Global Outdoor Power Equipment Industry
Feb 19, 2020, 14:40 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Power Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by 37.8 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.3%. Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 39.2 Million Units by the year 2025, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.4 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.1 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills will reach a market size of 1.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 11 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alamo Group Inc.
- Blount International Inc.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Castelgarden S.p.A.
- Deere & Company
- Emak S.p.A
- Husqvarna AB
- Makita Corporation
- McCulloch Motors Corporation
- MTD Products Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Simplicity Manufacturing Inc.
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- STIGA S.p.A.
- STIHL Holding AG & CO. KG
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- The Ariens Company
- The Toro Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Outdoor Power Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Product Innovations Continue to Redesign the Landscape
Stylish & Aesthetic Designs Gain Prominence
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Outdoor Power
Equipment
Macro Factors Influencing Outdoor Power Equipment Sales: A Review
OPE Sector Continues to Make Big Gains in Developed Regions
Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential
Global Competitor Market Shares
Outdoor Power Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alamo Group, Inc. (USA)
The Ariens Company (USA)
Blount International, Inc. (USA)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation (USA)
Simplicity Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
Deere & Company (USA)
Emak S.p.A (Italy)
Husqvarna AB (Sweden)
McCulloch Motors Corporation (USA)
Makita Corporation (Japan)
MTD Products, Inc. (USA)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA)
STIGA S.p.A. (Italy)
Castelgarden S.p.A. (Italy)
STIHL Holding AG & CO. KG (Germany)
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong)
The Toro Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prevailing Trends in the World Construction Industry Rev Up
Opportunities
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Scenario Instigates
Robust Momentum
Rapidly Expanding Urban Territories
Rising Living Standards
Growing Number of Millionaires & Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals
Stable Economic Scenario
Smart Technology Makes Inroads
Improved Demand for Rechargeable Options and Battery Technology
Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery
Powered Tools
Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology
Multi-Tasking Equipment Gain Prominence
Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects
Replacement Market - A Growth Driver
Environmental Concerns Pose a Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Outdoor Power Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Outdoor Power Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to
2017
Table 9: Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills (Product Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 10: Walk Behind Power Mowers (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Walk Behind Power Mowers (Product Segment) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Walk Behind Power Mowers (Product Segment) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Trimmers/Brush Cutters (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Units: 2018 to
2025
Table 14: Trimmers/Brush Cutters (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Trimmers/Brush Cutters (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Chain Saws (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Chain Saws (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Chain Saws (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Handheld Leaf Blowers (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 20: Handheld Leaf Blowers (Product Segment) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Handheld Leaf Blowers (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Front Engine Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors (Product
Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Units by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Front Engine Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors (Product
Segment) Global Historic Demand in Units by Region/Country:
2009 to 2017
Table 24: Front Engine Riding Mowers & Lawn Tractors (Product
Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Bug Killers (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Bug Killers (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Bug Killers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the United States
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 36: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Outdoor Power Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Units by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Outdoor Power Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 47: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Europe in Units by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 52: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: German Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: German Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 55: Italian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Italian Outdoor Power Equipment Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 58: United Kingdom Market for Outdoor Power Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Product Segment for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: United Kingdom Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 61: Spanish Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Spanish Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 63: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 64: Russian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 66: Russian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 68: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
Units by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Europe Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 76: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Australian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Australian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 79: Indian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Indian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 81: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 82: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: South Korean Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Outdoor Power
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Product
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in Units: 2018-2025
Table 89: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Latin America in
Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 93: Latin American Outdoor Power Equipment Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 94: Argentinean Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Argentina in Units
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Argentinean Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 97: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Brazilian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 100: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Mexican Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Mexican Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 104: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Units for
2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Units: 2009-2017
Table 108: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 110: The Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Historic
Market by Product Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 111: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 112: Iranian Market for Outdoor Power Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in Units by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Iranian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 115: Israeli Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 116: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Israel in Units by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 117: Israeli Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 118: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Power Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Outdoor Power Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 120: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Power Equipment Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 121: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: United Arab Emirates Outdoor Power Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 123: Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 124: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Units by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Power Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 127: African Outdoor Power Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Outdoor Power Equipment Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 129: African Outdoor Power Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 178
