Global Outlook for Subscriber Data Management Market to 2025 - Centralized Data Management Supported by Cloud-Based Storage and Retrieval will Enable Operational Savings of up to 47%

This report provides an assessment of the Subscriber Data Management (SDM) market, including business models, value chain analysis, carrier and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2020 to 2025. The report includes analysis by service provider type (carriers and OTT service providers), network type (LTE and 5G), operational model (premise and cloud-based), and by geographic region of the world.



Subscriber data is a crucial commodity for network carriers worldwide, as it can be leveraged to provide customized services and optimize applications to the market based upon subscriber preferences. This creates opportunities for new and highly focused applications and services. Optimally leveraging subscriber data also facilitates revenue expansion as well as improved customer loyalty and profitability.



However, access to subscriber data is often a challenge for network operators. This is due largely to subscriber data being stored in a non-unified, distributed architecture that consists of a variety of different network elements and services. This legacy subscriber data architecture approach is often vendor-specific, which makes it costly to establish and maintain a consolidated view of the operational data.



Subscriber Data Management (SDM) systems provide solutions to these problems by unifying subscriber data into a central repository. With this repository, SDM solutions unify cross-domain subscriber data, including identity, location, presence, authentication, services and access preferences. These data elements may feed multiple applications through an API interface.



An important aspect of SDM is the 3GPP defined Unified Data Repository (UDR) function, which is central to storage and retrieval of data in 5G networks. UDR is also central to the 5G Service Based Architecture (SBA) approach, including application, subscription, authentication, service authorization, policy data, session binding, and application state information.



It is estimated that carriers can save up to 47 % in OpEx (associated with customer provisioning, administration, and application/service OSS/BSS) with next-generation SDM as compared to legacy non-UDR mechanisms for managing subscriber data. In addition to OpEx savings, SDM solutions allow carriers to reduce churn rates by enabling carriers to personalize services, improve marketing campaigns, and improve overall revenue and customer retention by gaining rich customer insights.



Furthermore, SDM also allows carriers to establish themselves as brokers of subscriber identity through SDM APIs. Driven by internal utilization within carrier services and identity brokering, SDM APIs are anticipated to become a critical asset for 5G SBA based services realization and operation.



As network operators continue to invest in network modernization and migrate networks towards 5G, vendors from both telecommunications and IT-centric database backgrounds are competing to gain SDM market share. As part of the 5G network build-out, global carriers are committed to continuing the migration toward a unified data environment that began with LTE networks. As a consequence, SDM vendor revenues are forecast to reach $9.75B by 2025. North America is poised to benefit the most from this trend, becoming a $3.3B market by 2025.



SDM vendors

Application developers

Data mining companies

ICT infrastructure vendors

Managed service providers

Driven by 5G infrastructure investment, the Global SDM market will reach $9.75B by 2025

North America is poised to benefit the most from this trend, becoming a $3.3B market by 2025

Global cloud-based 5G Unified Data Management (UDM) will become a $370M market by 2025

Global 5G and LTE SDM will be $3.48B at 17.4% CAGR and $1.95B at 60.8% CAGR respectively by 2025

The global market for third-party SDM (OTT and managed services providers) infrastructure will exceed $1B by 2025

Centralized data management supported by cloud-based storage and retrieval will enable operational savings of up to 47%

Bell Mobility Canada

Bharti Airtel

Cell C South Africa

China Mobile

Hutchison (H3G)

Mobily Saudi Arabia

Movistar Argentina

Orascom Telecom Algeria

Safaricom Kenya

Sprint

Tele2 Sweden

Telenor Pakistan

TeliaSonera

TIM Brasil

Verizon Wireless

