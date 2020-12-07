Global Outlook for the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market to 2027: Supply Chain Trends Mapping the Latest Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics market accounted for $26.19 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $54.13 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Growing demand for commercial aircraft are propelling the market growth. However, volatile raw material prices are hindering the market growth.



Flame retardants are chemicals and are supposed to slow ignition and prevent fires. They are used to meet flammability regulations. Plastics are extensively utilized in airframes, cabins, wings, cushion foams, and other inner components. Moreover, high presentation engineered products such as polycarbonates, and even epoxies are quickly gaining importance over conventional materials such as metal and wood their lightweight, flexibility, low maintenance, and high resistance to chemicals and pressure.



Based on the application, the carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to these are used in the manufacturing of various aircraft components. With the increasing number of new airport projects across various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, to accommodate the growing demand for air commute, the orders for new aircraft are also projected to increase over the forecast period.



By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of major airline companies such as Boeing and Airbus, among others such as Rolls Royce Holding and the Safran Group. However, the European airspace and manufacturing sectors are strictly monitored, leading to a decline in the production of halogenated retardants and challenging growth for other additives.



Some of the key players profiled in the Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market include BASF, Albemarle, Budenheim, Chemtura, Clariant, DIC Corporation, DowDuPont, Huber Engineered Materials, ICL Industrial Products, ISCA UK, Israel Chemicals, Italmatch Chemicals, Plastics Color Corporation, PMC Polymer Products, R.J. Marshall Company, Rio Tinto, Royal DSM, RTP Company, and Sinochem.



