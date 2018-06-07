Global Outlook of the Water Industry, 2018

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Water Solutions Through Digitalization

Smart-IoT enabled and digitalized sustainable solutions are the key growth factors in the water industry, which is characterized by an increasing stress of water resources across the globe.The municipal water market is set to extensively adopt new communication technologies like LPWAN, which is suited to support IoT, and explore AI and robotic solutions for process control and management, along with transitioning to sustainable business models.



Whereas, there is a growing demand for decentralized/mobile treatment systems in the industrial water market. Smart sensors with self-calibration/cleaning ability and artificial intelligence (AI) for operation and maintenance of the treatment systems are being explored.



Revenues for the global water market are estimated to reach $ 695.9 billion in 2018. Membrane-based treatment technologies are set to dominate due to their improved efficiency and easy availability. The municipal segment is set to grow at a rate of 6.4%, while the industrial segment should grow at 7.6%, in 2018.



Research Scope

The study estimates the size of the 2018 Global Outlook for the Water Industry at $695.9 Billion. The predictions for 2018 are done with 2016 as the base year. The study highlights key market predictions for 2018 for both the industrial and municipal segments. The municipal and industrial water market covers the Total Expenditure (TOTEX) of the following across treatment plants and networks – Design and Engineering, Operation & Maintenance, Water and Wastewater Technology, Process Control Management, and Chemicals. The study also lists key regional hotspots in every region, along with the growth outlook for key technologies for water, wastewater, and sludge treatment. The study provides the total municipal and industrial water market expenditure forecast for the regions – APAC (Asia-Pacific), North America, Europe, MEA (Middle East & Africa) and Latin America. Key market predictions for the municipal and industrial segments in each of these regions along with revenues are also presented. Further, the study encompasses municipal and industrial technology outlook for various regions along with revenues for the technology employed in water treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge management, and smart water management.



Key Issues Addressed

• What are the key market predictions for the global water industry in 2018?

• What is the revenue of global water industry in 2018? How has it grown since 2017?

• What technology is growing and declining in 2018?

• What are the prospects for advanced treatment technologies and how is it replacing conventional systems?

• What are the key conclusions of this study?



