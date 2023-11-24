Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market Analysis Report 2023: The Rise of Chiplets, OSATs' Recipe for Success, Smart Manufacturing, AiP for 5G - Forecast to 2027

24 Nov, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive study delves into the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market, which is poised for substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced packaging technology across various industries.
OSATs, or outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, are essential third-party partners specializing in assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP) services for integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, and fabless chip manufacturers.
They offer expertise in both advanced and conventional packaging and testing processes and leverage economies of scale with their high-volume manufacturing capabilities. By outsourcing backend manufacturing processes to OSATs, chip manufacturers can streamline their operations, reduce time-to-market, and focus on core competencies.
This study specifically focuses on pure-play OSATs and foundries offering packaging and testing services, excluding IDMs with in-house packaging capabilities. It provides comprehensive market estimates and forecasts based on the revenue generated by OSATs and foundries through ATP services.
The research takes an in-depth look at various end-user industries, highlighting how OSATs play a crucial role in enabling transformative trends such as electric mobility, 5G deployments, and the Internet of Things (IoT) through advanced packaging technologies. Additionally, it examines the influence of industry consolidation and geopolitical factors on the OSAT market.
The primary objective of this study is to identify growth opportunities within this space and evaluate the factors that could either accelerate or impede market growth. It segments the market based on end-user industries, packaging technology, interconnect type, and geography.
To provide comprehensive insights, the research combines findings from discussions with industry experts and stakeholders in the OSAT ecosystem with secondary research data to estimate market size and forecast growth trends through 2027.
Key highlights of the study include insights into regional demand patterns, a detailed analysis of OSAT opportunities within each end-user sector, an examination of capital expenditure trends, OSAT facility distribution, and a thorough exploration of the OSAT value chain. The report also offers a competitive analysis, providing market share data for major players in the industry.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Validation and Verification for HI
- Industry 4.0 for Improving Margins and Efficiency
- Strategic Upstream and Downstream Efforts
- 3D Printing in Semiconductor Packaging
- Digital Transformation for Efficiently Tackling Shocks
- M&As
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Classification of Semiconductor Packaging Technology
- Key Participants in the OSAT Value Chain
- Segmentation by End Users
- The Rise of Chiplets
- Packaging Trends in Wide-bandgap (WBG) Semiconductors
- Hybrid Bonding
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Packaging Interconnect Technologies - Global Market Share of OSATs, IDMs, and Foundries
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- OSAT Facilities by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- OSAT Landscape - Capex Trend
- OSAT Landscape - Analysis of Top 25 Pure-play OSATs
- Notable ATMP Investments Globally
- ATMP Investment Landscape, 2020-2023
- OSATs' Recipe for Success
- Analysis of Competition
- M&A Analysis
3 Indian OSAT Landscape and Opportunities
- Indian Semiconductor Industry
- Indian Semiconductor Policy
- Revenue Forecast - Indian ATMP Landscape
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - ATMP Market
- Indian OSAT Opportunities
- Indian ATMP Landscape - Current Scenario
- India ATMP Capabilities
- Developments in the Indian ATMP Sector
4 AI in OSATs
- Key Pillars for Implementation of Smart Manufacturing in OSATs
- AI/ML in Semiconductors Packaging and Testing
- Existing and Potential AI/ML Solutions for the OSATs/ATMP Landscape
- Notable AI/ML Solutions for ATMP - Impact Analysis Dashboard
- Case #1: End-to-End Software Solution for Efficient OSAT Operations
- Case #2: Exensio OSAT by PDF Solutions
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile & Consumer Electronics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- AiP for 5G
- Evolution of RF FEM, Antenna, and Packaging Technology in Smartphones with Network Generations
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Telecom & Infrastructure
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Global 5G Adoption - 2021 and 2025
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive & Transportation
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type
- Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Sustainability in OSATs
- Top 5 Trends in the Semiconductor Ecosystem for Sustainability and the Circular Economy
- Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization
- Key Sustainability Factors for OSATs
- UN SDGs
- Amkor Technology
- ASE Technology
