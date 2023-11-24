Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Market Analysis Report 2023: The Rise of Chiplets, OSATs' Recipe for Success, Smart Manufacturing, AiP for 5G - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) market, which is poised for substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced packaging technology across various industries.

OSATs, or outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, are essential third-party partners specializing in assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP) services for integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, and fabless chip manufacturers.

They offer expertise in both advanced and conventional packaging and testing processes and leverage economies of scale with their high-volume manufacturing capabilities. By outsourcing backend manufacturing processes to OSATs, chip manufacturers can streamline their operations, reduce time-to-market, and focus on core competencies.

This study specifically focuses on pure-play OSATs and foundries offering packaging and testing services, excluding IDMs with in-house packaging capabilities. It provides comprehensive market estimates and forecasts based on the revenue generated by OSATs and foundries through ATP services.

The research takes an in-depth look at various end-user industries, highlighting how OSATs play a crucial role in enabling transformative trends such as electric mobility, 5G deployments, and the Internet of Things (IoT) through advanced packaging technologies. Additionally, it examines the influence of industry consolidation and geopolitical factors on the OSAT market.

The primary objective of this study is to identify growth opportunities within this space and evaluate the factors that could either accelerate or impede market growth. It segments the market based on end-user industries, packaging technology, interconnect type, and geography.

To provide comprehensive insights, the research combines findings from discussions with industry experts and stakeholders in the OSAT ecosystem with secondary research data to estimate market size and forecast growth trends through 2027.

Key highlights of the study include insights into regional demand patterns, a detailed analysis of OSAT opportunities within each end-user sector, an examination of capital expenditure trends, OSAT facility distribution, and a thorough exploration of the OSAT value chain. The report also offers a competitive analysis, providing market share data for major players in the industry.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Validation and Verification for HI

Industry 4.0 for Improving Margins and Efficiency

Strategic Upstream and Downstream Efforts

3D Printing in Semiconductor Packaging

Digital Transformation for Efficiently Tackling Shocks

M&As

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Classification of Semiconductor Packaging Technology

Key Participants in the OSAT Value Chain

Segmentation by End Users

The Rise of Chiplets

Packaging Trends in Wide-bandgap (WBG) Semiconductors

Hybrid Bonding

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type

Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type

Packaging Interconnect Technologies - Global Market Share of OSATs, IDMs, and Foundries

Revenue Forecast by Region

OSAT Facilities by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

OSAT Landscape - Capex Trend

OSAT Landscape - Analysis of Top 25 Pure-play OSATs

Notable ATMP Investments Globally

ATMP Investment Landscape, 2020-2023

OSATs' Recipe for Success

Analysis of Competition

M&A Analysis

3 Indian OSAT Landscape and Opportunities

Indian Semiconductor Industry

Indian Semiconductor Policy

Revenue Forecast - Indian ATMP Landscape

Revenue Forecast Analysis - ATMP Market

Indian OSAT Opportunities

Indian ATMP Landscape - Current Scenario

India ATMP Capabilities

Developments in the Indian ATMP Sector

4 AI in OSATs

Key Pillars for Implementation of Smart Manufacturing in OSATs

AI/ML in Semiconductors Packaging and Testing

Existing and Potential AI/ML Solutions for the OSATs/ATMP Landscape

Notable AI/ML Solutions for ATMP - Impact Analysis Dashboard

Case #1: End-to-End Software Solution for Efficient OSAT Operations

Case #2: Exensio OSAT by PDF Solutions

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile & Consumer Electronics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type

Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

AiP for 5G

Evolution of RF FEM, Antenna, and Packaging Technology in Smartphones with Network Generations

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Telecom & Infrastructure

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type

Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Global 5G Adoption - 2021 and 2025

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive & Transportation

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type

Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Interconnect Type

Revenue Forecast by Packaging Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Sustainability in OSATs

Top 5 Trends in the Semiconductor Ecosystem for Sustainability and the Circular Economy

Semiconductor Ecosystem Alignment with UN SDGs Critical to Paving the Path to Decarbonization

Key Sustainability Factors for OSATs

UN SDGs

Amkor Technology

ASE Technology

