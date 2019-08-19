Global Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive Industry
Aug 19, 2019, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.7 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. SOTA, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Million by the year 2025, SOTA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799291/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$186.2 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, SOTA will reach a market size of US$176.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbiquity, Inc. (USA); BlackBerry Ltd. (Canada); Continental AG (Germany); Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland); Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Movimento Inc. (USA); NVIDIA Corporation (USA); NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands); Qualcomm, Inc. (USA); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799291/?utm_source=PRN
OVER THE AIR (OTA) UPDATES MARKET FOR AUTOMOTIVE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive Competitor MARKET Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
SOTA (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
FOTA (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS
2025
Table 3: ECU (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: ECU (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: TCU (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: TCU (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Infotainment (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Infotainment (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 11: SOTA (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: SOTA (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: FOTA (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: FOTA (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
SOTA (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
FOTA (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 15: United States Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Breakdown in the United States by Application:
2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in US$ Million in the United States by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 18: United States Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 22: Canadian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Over the
Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Over the Air
(OTA) Updates Market for Automotive Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Japanese Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Chinese Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for
2019 and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
SOTA (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
FOTA (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 36: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology
for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: French Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 40: French Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 41: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: German Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: German Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Demand for Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Italian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for
2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019
VS 2025
Table 51: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Over
the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive Market in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: United Kingdom Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Spanish Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 56: Spanish Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: Russian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Rest of Europe Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 64: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 67: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS
2025
Table 73: Australian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Australian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 76: Indian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 78: Indian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2019
VS 2025
Table 81: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019
VS 2025
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive Market in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Over the Air (OTA) Updates MARKET for Automotive Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Demand for Over the Air (OTA) Updates MARKET for Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 90: Latin American Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology
for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 94: Argentinean Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Argentinean Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 96: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 97: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by
Application for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Brazilian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 101: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2019 VS
2025
Table 103: Mexican Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Mexican Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Over the Air (OTA) Updates MARKET for Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 106: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application:
2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Over the Air (OTA) Updates MARKET for Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology:
2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019
and 2025
Table 111: The Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 112: The Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS
2025
Table 113: The Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 114: The Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market
for Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS
2025
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Over the
Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 117: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Over the Air
(OTA) Updates Market for Automotive Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 118: Iranian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:
2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2018-2025
Table 120: Israeli Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Israeli Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 122: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology
for 2019 and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Over the Air (OTA) Updates MARKET for Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 126: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology
for 2019 and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2018-2025
Table 130: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 132: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates MARKET for Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Over the Air (OTA) Updates MARKET for Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology:
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 135: African Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 136: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for Automotive MARKET in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 138: African Over the Air (OTA) Updates Market for
Automotive Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRBIQUITY
BLACKBERRY LTD.
CONTINENTAL AG
GARMIN
HARMAN INTERNATIONAL
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
MOVIMENTO
NVIDIA CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
QUALCOMM
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799291/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article