Global Overactive Bladder (OAB) Treatment Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)

Executive Summary

Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market was valued at USD 4978.09 Million in the year 2018. New emerging technologies and drug development with expanding health expenditure and infrastructure, rising number of elderly people etc. is driving the Overactive Bladder Treatment market. Further, advent of combination therapy, rising drug approval will bolster the overactive bladder treatment market. In addition, the ongoing developments and advancements of treatments in pharmaceutical industry will create the demand for high-efficient Overactive Bladder Treatment that are likely to boost the growth of Overactive Bladder Treatment market across all over the globe.



By Medication, Oxybutynin has been estimated to propel the market growth globally mainly owing to its cost effectiveness, good efficiency and lower rate of adherence in OAB treatment. By Therapy, BOTOX Treatment will have high growth rate, due to the fact that BOTOX is more cost-effective, even when performed in the hospital under general anesthesia. However, it can also be performed under local anesthesia. Furthermore, Botox is one-step procedure and does not require the implantation of a foreign body. BOTOX Therapy is an acceptable treatment for physicians as well and requires fewer extra skills beyond those necessary for a cystoscopic. Botox is safe, with the only side effect being the temporary need to catheterize in 6% of cases and UTI in 18% of cases.



Based on Therapy, SNM Therapy is expected to propel and have higher growth rate owing to its significantly higher completely dry rates and higher zero pad usage, improvement in frequency/urgency, and causes no change in voiding efficiency. Further, SNM therapy is more holistic than BOTOX Therapy and is a restorative therapy and returns function back to the patient. SNM does carry more complications (about 20%), mostly comprising undesirable stimulation and pain at the implant site.



Scope of the Report

Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Overactive Bladder Treatment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

• Analysis By Medication: Oxybutynin, Tolterodine, Trospium, Solifenacin, Mirabegron, Others

• Analysis By Therapy: BOTOX, SNM Therapy, PTNS



Regional Analysis – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Overactive Bladder Treatment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

• Analysis By Medication: Oxybutynin, Tolterodine, Trospium, Solifenacin, Mirabegron, Others

• Analysis By Therapy: BOTOX, SNM Therapy, PTNS



Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Mexico, India, China, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Overactive Bladder Treatment Market – Size, Growth, Forecast, By Value

• Analysis By Medication: Oxybutynin, Tolterodine, Trospium, Solifenacin, Mirabegron, Others

• Analysis By Therapy: BOTOX, SNM Therapy, PTNS



Other Report Highlights

• Pipeline Product Analysis

• Market Attractiveness Charts

• Competitive Landscape

• Leading Companies

• Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Company Analysis – Sanofi S.A., Macleod's pharmaceuticals Ltd., Apotex, Axonics modulation technologies, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Laborie, Pfizer Inc., Allergan, Astellas Pharma Inc.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



