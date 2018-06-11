Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Prescription Drugs, OTC Drugs, Short-term Therapy, Long-term Therapy
The global overactive bladder treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the prescription drugs segment held 96% of the market.
Report Scope
• Global Overactive Bladder Treatment market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global overactive bladder treatment market by these submarkets:
• Prescription Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028
• OTC Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Short-term Therapy Market Forecast 2018-2028
• Long-term Therapy Market Forecast 2018-2028
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
• US
• EU5: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain
• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China
• Japan
• RoW: South Korea, Australia, Canada, MENA, Others
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the overactive bladder treatment market:
• Drivers and Restraints
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis
• SWOT Analysis
• Trends and Opportunities
• Reimbursement scenarios in the US, Europe and Japan
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the overactive bladder treatment market:
• Allergan
• Apotex
• Astellas
• Medtronic
• Mylan
• Pfizer
• Sanofi
Companies Listed
Addex Therapeutics
Allergan
AltheRx Pharmaceuticals
American Oriental Bioengineering
Amerifit
Antares Pharma
Apogepha Arzneimittel
Apotex
Astellas
Aventis
Bayer
Boehringer Ingelheim
Catalent Pharma Solutions
CSL
Eli Lilly
Endo international
FemmePharma
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Galen Ltd
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
Hydra Biosciences
Ion Channel Innovations
Janssen
Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical
KYORIN Pharma
Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Matrix Laboratories Limited
Medtronic
Merck KGaA
Merus Labs Luxco S.a.R.L.
Mylan
Novartis
Ono Pharmaceuticals
Paddock Laboratories
Paladin
Pfizer
Ranbaxy Laboratories
Recordati Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Sanofi
Sanofi Espoir Foundation
Sanofi Synthelabo
Schwarz Pharma AG
Speciality European Pharma Ltd
Warner Chilcott
Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Yamanouchi Pharma
