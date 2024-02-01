Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Industry Report 2024-2030 Featuring DSV, Spedition Bohnet, Amerijet International, DB Schenker, and APL

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Feb, 2024, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oversized cargo transportation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are swift industrialization and rising environmental issues.

The future of the global oversized cargo transportation market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, mineral, and petrochemical markets. 

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies oversized cargo transportation companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Insights

  • Road transportation will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it delivers ease to transport and more road connectivity at rural areas.
  • Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment due to rapid expansion of infrastructure projects worldwide.
  • APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and increasing trade and export in the region.

Features of the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Oversized cargo transportation market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Oversized cargo transportation market size by type, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Oversized cargo transportation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, end use industries, and regions for the oversized cargo transportation market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the oversized cargo transportation market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Some of the key oversized cargo transportation companies are as follows:

  • DSV
  • Spedition Bohnet
  • Amerijet International
  • DB Schenker
  • APL

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by Type
3.3.1: Road Transportation
3.3.2: Rail Transportation
3.3.3: Sea Transportation
3.3.4: Air Transportation
3.4: Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1: Construction Industry
3.4.2: Mineral Industry
3.4.3: Petrochemical Industry

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by Region
4.2: North American Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
4.2.2: North American Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by End Use Industry: Construction Industry, Mineral Industry, and Petrochemical Industry
4.3: European Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
4.3.1: European Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by Type: Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, and Air Transportation
4.3.2: European Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by End Use Industry: Construction Industry, Mineral Industry, and Petrochemical Industry
4.4: APAC Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
4.4.1: APAC Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by Type: Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, and Air Transportation
4.4.2: APAC Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by End Use Industry: Construction Industry, Mineral Industry, and Petrochemical Industry
4.5: ROW Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
4.5.1: ROW Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by Type: Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, and Air Transportation
4.5.2: ROW Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by End Use Industry: Construction Industry, Mineral Industry, and Petrochemical Industry

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kotyjk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India Infant Nutrition Market: Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts to 2030

India Infant Nutrition Market: Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts to 2030

The "India Infant Nutrition Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to...
Global Revenue Management Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Netcracker, Fiserv, Accenture, SAP, Amdocs, Optiva, Ericsson, Mahindra Comviva, Oracle, and Huawei

Global Revenue Management Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Netcracker, Fiserv, Accenture, SAP, Amdocs, Optiva, Ericsson, Mahindra Comviva, Oracle, and Huawei

The "Revenue Management Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.