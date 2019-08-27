NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation & Air Transportation), By Application (Construction, Energy, Metal & Mining & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global oversized cargo transportation market stood at around $ 233 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% to surpass $ 318 billion by 2024, on account of increasing trade and sea transportation.Oversized cargo transportation refers to moving overweight and bulky loads that exceed the authorized weight limits and dimensions from a point of origin to a desired destination.

Transporting oversized cargo is not feasible through standard containers or standard road vehicles, as it involves high risks and requires efficient planning and execution.

In terms of type, oversized cargo transportation market is categorized into road transportation, rail transportation, sea transportation and air transportation.Among these types, road transportation category is anticipated to hold a significant portion of global market for oversized cargo transportation during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the road transportation category is due to the cost-effectiveness, high loading capacity, and connectivity of road transportation than other transportation modes for short distances.Regionally, global oversized cargo transportation market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America.North America oversized cargo transportation market leads the market owing to growing investments in heavy equipment and mining industries.

Also, several economies in the US and Canada are the primary hubs for industrial equipment manufacturing due to the developed market for construction equipment.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global oversized cargo transportation market

• To forecast global oversized cargo transportation market based on type, application and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global oversized cargo transportation market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global oversized cargo transportation market

• To conduct pricing analysis for global oversized cargo transportation market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global oversized cargo transportation market.

Some of the leading players in global oversized cargo transportation market are Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, Expeditors International, DHL, CMA CGM, DB Schenker, Panalpina, IB Cargo, APL, Bohnet GmbH, Deugro, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the solution providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global oversized cargo transportation market using a top down and bottom-up approach, wherein data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Oversized cargo transportation service providers• Organizations, forums and alliances related to oversized cargo transportation market• Key industrial customers for oversized cargo transportation• Market research and consulting firmsThe study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as solution providers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global oversized cargo transportation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:• Market, By Type:o Road Transportationo Rail Transportationo Sea Transportationo Air Transportation• Market, By Application:o Construction Industryo Energy Industryo Metal & Mining Industryo Others• Market, By Region:o North AmericaUnited StatesMexicoCanadao Asia-PacificChinaIndiaIndonesiaThailandMalaysiao EuropeGermanyUnited KingdomNorwayRussiaDenmarko Middle East & AfricaSouth AfricaSaudi ArabiaUAENigeriao South AmericaBrazilArgentinaChile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global oversized cargo transportation market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).Profit Margin Analysis• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

