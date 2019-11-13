Global Oversized Cargo Transportation (Road, Rail, Sea & Air) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation & Air Transportation), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oversized cargo transportation market stood at around $ 233 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% to surpass $ 318 billion by 2024, on account of increasing trade and sea transportation.



Oversized cargo transportation refers to moving overweight and bulky loads that exceed the authorized weight limits and dimensions from a point of origin to the desired destination. Transporting oversized cargo is not feasible through standard containers or standard road vehicles, as it involves high risks and requires efficient planning and execution.



In terms of type, oversized cargo transportation market is categorized into road transportation, rail transportation, sea transportation and air transportation. Among these types, road transportation category is anticipated to hold a significant portion of the global market for oversized cargo transportation during the forecast period. Major factors driving the road transportation category is due to the cost-effectiveness, high loading capacity, and connectivity of road transportation than other transportation modes for short distances.



Regionally, the global oversized cargo transportation market is categorized into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America oversized cargo transportation market leads the market owing to growing investments in heavy equipment and mining industries. Also, several economies in the US and Canada are the primary hubs for industrial equipment manufacturing due to the developed market for construction equipment.



Some of the leading players in the global oversized cargo transportation market are Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, Expeditors International, DHL, CMA CGM, DB Schenker, Panalpina, IB Cargo, APL, Bohnet GmbH, Deugro, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Road Transportation, Rail Transportation, Sea Transportation, Air Transportation)

5.2.2. By Application (Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Metal & Mining Industry, Others)

5.2.3. By Company

5.2.4. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. North America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Asia-Pacific Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Middle East and Africa Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis



10. South America Oversized Cargo Transportation Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.4. KUEHNE + NAGEL

13.5. DSV

13.6. Deugro

13.7. Deutsche Post DHL Group

13.8. DB Schenker

13.9. Panalpina

13.10. CMA CGM

13.11. APL

13.12. Bohnet GmbH

13.13. IB Cargo



14. Strategic Recommendations



