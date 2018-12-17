Global Overview of the Aroma Chemicals Market, 2023 - Focus on Benzenoids, Terpenes/Terpenoids, Musk Chemicals & Others (Ketones, Esters, Aldehydes)
This report provides a summary of the global market for aroma chemicals. It is a new report and forms part of the wider flavours and fragrances market research programme.
The information included herein is based on an extensive programme of interviews throughout the aroma chemicals industry, involving aroma chemicals producers and users, and relevant trade associations, plus a comprehensive review of all available published data. The research for this report was undertaken during Q2 and Q3 2018.
This report provides consumption data (in US dollars) for 2018, forecasts to 2023, as well as details of the main trends and issues affecting the current and future global consumption of aroma chemicals. It also provides an overview of the supply situation.
Product Scope
This report describes the consumption of aroma chemicals. Aroma chemicals are individual molecules that are the building blocks of perfume. Each individual molecule has an aroma profile and characteristics of its own. These molecules can be blended with other aroma chemicals as well as essential oils and/or fragrance oils to create a perfume.
Sometimes called aroma ingredients or aroma molecules, aroma chemicals are materials that are used in flavours and fragrance compositions. In scientific terms, aroma chemicals are single, chemically defined substances which act on the senses of smell and taste; these are compounded together to produce flavour and fragrance formulations.
Aroma chemicals consist of natural, natureidentical, and artificial molecules. Natural products are obtained directly from plant or animal sources by physical procedures. Natureidentical compounds are produced synthetically, but are chemically identical to their natural counterparts. Artificial flavour substances are compounds that have not yet been identified in plant or animal products for human consumption. There are about 3,000 different molecules that find use in the production of flavour and fragrance compositions.
The main groups of aroma chemicals are:
- Benzenoids
- Terpenes/Terpenoids
- Musk Chemicals
- Other (Ketones, Esters, Aldehydes, etc.)
Product End Uses
In its consideration of the aroma chemicals market, the researcher has discussed with respondents the range of end uses listed in this section:
- Cosmetics and Toiletries
- Perfumes/Fine Fragrances
- Soaps and Detergents
- Food
- Beverages
- Others (Aromatherapy, Candles, Insecticides, Medical, etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Global Market Review
- Global Market Trends & Influences
- Global Market & Forecast by Region
- Global Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market Volumes & Prices
3 Suppliers
- Global Supply Overview
- Global Supply Structure
- Regional Supply Summaries
4 Market Review EMEA
- EMEA Trends & Influences
- Western Europe Market & Forecast by Country
- Central & Eastern Europe Mkt. & F'cast by Country
- Middle East & Africa Market & Forecast by Country
- EMEA Market Breakdown by Product
- EMEA Market Breakdown by Application
5 Market Review Americas
- Americas Trends & Influences
- Central and North America Mkt. & F'cast by Country
- South America Market & Forecast by Country
- Americas Market Breakdown by Product
- Americas Market Breakdown by Application
6 Market Review APAC
- APAC Trends & Influences
- APAC Market & Forecast by Country
- APAC Market Breakdown by Product
- APAC Market Breakdown by Application
7 Overview of Global Flavours & Fragrances Market
- Global Flavours Market & Forecast by Region
- Global Fragrances Market & Forecast by Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cd9ptw/global_overview?w=5
