Global Oxalic Acid Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxalic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$176.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Dihydrate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$359.9 Million by the year 2025, Dihydrate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dihydrate will reach a market size of US$20.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$49.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, HeFei DongFeng Genral Chemical Plant; Honeywell Research Chemicals; Indian Oxalate Limited; MilliporeSigma; Oxaquim SA; Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.; Qingzhou Aoxing Chemical Co., Ltd.; Radiant Indus Chem Pvt., Ltd.; Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.; STAR OXOCHEM PVT. LTD.; Thermo Fisher Scientific - Alfa Aesar; UBE Industries Ltd.; WeylChem International GmbH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oxalic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oxalic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Oxalic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Dihydrate (Product Grade) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Dihydrate (Product Grade) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Dihydrate (Product Grade) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Amorphous (Product Grade) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Amorphous (Product Grade) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Amorphous (Product Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Solution (Product Grade) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Solution (Product Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Solution (Product Grade) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Pharmaceutical (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Pharmaceutical (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Metal Processing (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Metal Processing (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Metal Processing (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Agriculture (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Agriculture (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Agriculture (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Chemical Manufacturing (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Chemical Manufacturing (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chemical Manufacturing (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Textile & Leather (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Textile & Leather (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Textile & Leather (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oxalic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Oxalic Acid Market in the United States by Product

Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Oxalic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review by

Product Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: Oxalic Acid Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Oxalic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Oxalic Acid Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by Product

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxalic

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Oxalic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Oxalic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oxalic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Oxalic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Oxalic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025

Table 59: Oxalic Acid Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Oxalic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Oxalic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Oxalic Acid Market in France by Product Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: French Oxalic Acid Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by Product

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Oxalic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Oxalic Acid Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Product

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Oxalic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Oxalic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Oxalic Acid Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Oxalic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review by Product

Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: Oxalic Acid Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Oxalic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Oxalic Acid Market in Russia by Product Grade: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Product

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Oxalic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 99: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025

Table 101: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Oxalic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Oxalic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Oxalic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Oxalic Acid Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Oxalic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review by Product

Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Oxalic Acid Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Oxalic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Oxalic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 129: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Oxalic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period

2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share

Analysis by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 140: Oxalic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Oxalic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025

Table 149: Oxalic Acid Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Oxalic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Oxalic Acid Market in Brazil by Product Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Oxalic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Oxalic Acid Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Oxalic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Oxalic Acid Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Oxalic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Oxalic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 171: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Oxalic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Historic Market by

Product Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Oxalic Acid Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 178: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Oxalic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Oxalic Acid Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by Product

Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxalic

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Oxalic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025

Table 188: Oxalic Acid Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Oxalic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 191: Oxalic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Oxalic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Oxalic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Oxalic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 201: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Oxalic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Oxalic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Oxalic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Share

Breakdown by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Oxalic Acid Market in Africa by Product Grade: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: African Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Oxalic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 216: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



HEFEI DONGFENG GENRAL CHEMICAL PLANT

HONEYWELL RESEARCH CHEMICALS

INDIAN OXALATE LIMITED

MILLIPORESIGMA

OXAQUIM SA

PUNJAB CHEMICALS AND CROP PROTECTION

QINGZHOU AOXING CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

RADIANT INDUS CHEM PVT., LTD.

SHANDONG FENGYUAN CHEMICAL

STAR OXOCHEM PVT. LTD.

ALFA AESAR

UBE INDUSTRIES

WEYLCHEM INTERNATIONAL GMBH



V. CURATED RESEARCH

