Global Oxalic Acid Industry
Oct 16, 2019, 18:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxalic Acid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$176.9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Dihydrate, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$359.9 Million by the year 2025, Dihydrate will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$6.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$5.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Dihydrate will reach a market size of US$20.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$49.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, HeFei DongFeng Genral Chemical Plant; Honeywell Research Chemicals; Indian Oxalate Limited; MilliporeSigma; Oxaquim SA; Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd.; Qingzhou Aoxing Chemical Co., Ltd.; Radiant Indus Chem Pvt., Ltd.; Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.; STAR OXOCHEM PVT. LTD.; Thermo Fisher Scientific - Alfa Aesar; UBE Industries Ltd.; WeylChem International GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Oxalic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oxalic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Oxalic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Dihydrate (Product Grade) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Dihydrate (Product Grade) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Dihydrate (Product Grade) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Amorphous (Product Grade) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Amorphous (Product Grade) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Amorphous (Product Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Solution (Product Grade) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Solution (Product Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Solution (Product Grade) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Pharmaceutical (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Pharmaceutical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Pharmaceutical (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Metal Processing (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Metal Processing (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Metal Processing (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Agriculture (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Agriculture (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Agriculture (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Chemical Manufacturing (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Chemical Manufacturing (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chemical Manufacturing (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Textile & Leather (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Textile & Leather (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Textile & Leather (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Oxalic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Oxalic Acid Market in the United States by Product
Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Oxalic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review by
Product Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Oxalic Acid Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Oxalic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Oxalic Acid Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by Product
Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxalic
Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Oxalic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Oxalic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Oxalic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Oxalic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Oxalic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025
Table 59: Oxalic Acid Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Oxalic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Oxalic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Oxalic Acid Market in France by Product Grade:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Oxalic Acid Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by Product
Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Oxalic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Oxalic Acid Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Product
Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Oxalic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: German Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Oxalic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Oxalic Acid Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Oxalic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review by Product
Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: Oxalic Acid Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Oxalic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Oxalic Acid Market in Russia by Product Grade: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Product
Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Oxalic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 99: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025
Table 101: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Oxalic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Oxalic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Grade:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Oxalic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Oxalic Acid Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Oxalic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review by Product
Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: Oxalic Acid Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Oxalic Acid Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Oxalic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 129: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Oxalic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market Share
Analysis by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oxalic Acid Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 140: Oxalic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Oxalic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025
Table 149: Oxalic Acid Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Oxalic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Oxalic Acid Market in Brazil by Product Grade:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Oxalic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Oxalic Acid Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Oxalic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Oxalic Acid Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Oxalic Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Oxalic Acid Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 171: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Oxalic Acid Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Historic Market by
Product Grade in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 177: Oxalic Acid Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Grade for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 178: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Oxalic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Oxalic Acid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Oxalic Acid Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by Product
Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oxalic
Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Oxalic Acid Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Oxalic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018-2025
Table 188: Oxalic Acid Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Oxalic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Oxalic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Oxalic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Oxalic Acid Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Oxalic Acid Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Oxalic Acid Market by Product Grade:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Oxalic Acid in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Oxalic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Oxalic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Oxalic Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 201: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Oxalic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Oxalic Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Oxalic Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Oxalic Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Oxalic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Oxalic Acid Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Oxalic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Oxalic Acid Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Oxalic Acid Market in Africa by Product Grade: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Oxalic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Oxalic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: Oxalic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
HEFEI DONGFENG GENRAL CHEMICAL PLANT
HONEYWELL RESEARCH CHEMICALS
INDIAN OXALATE LIMITED
MILLIPORESIGMA
OXAQUIM SA
PUNJAB CHEMICALS AND CROP PROTECTION
QINGZHOU AOXING CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
RADIANT INDUS CHEM PVT., LTD.
SHANDONG FENGYUAN CHEMICAL
STAR OXOCHEM PVT. LTD.
ALFA AESAR
UBE INDUSTRIES
WEYLCHEM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
