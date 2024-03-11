Global Oxycodone Drugs Market Report 2024: Limited Alternative Pain Medications and Growing Awareness of Pain Management to Fuel Future Growth

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oxycodone Drugs Market by Product Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxycodone drugs market size was estimated to be USD 5.41 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.92 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The rising geriatric population, increasing surgical procedures, growing awareness of pain management, development of new formulations, and limited alternative pain medications will drive the market growth.



Globally, there will likely be more surgeries performed as healthcare becomes more widely available and medical technology develops. One popular medication for managing pain following surgery is oxycodone. Patients are increasingly inclined to seek treatment for chronic pain, and there is a rising recognition of the significance of pain management. This has led to an increasing demand for prescription opioids like oxycodone. For instance, Mallinckrodt's abuse-deterrent oxycodone pill, Oxaydo, got FDA clearance in 2023, which might increase the company's market share.



By product type, the long-acting oxycodone segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global oxycodone drugs market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for sustained pain relief among patients with chronic conditions, advancements in pharmaceutical technology leading to the development of more effective and abuse-deterrent extended-release formulations, and a rising aging population worldwide experiencing a higher incidence of chronic pain-related disorders. For instance, Endo expanded its line of painkillers, which included oxycodone, in 2022 when it purchased the generics business Paratek Pharmaceuticals.



By application, the chronic pain management segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global oxycodone drugs market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions across diverse demographics, increased awareness and diagnosis of such ailments, the growing aging population, and a surge in surgical procedures globally.

For instance, J&J consented to pay $230 million in May 2022 to resolve claims that it contributed to the opioid crisis by downplaying the dangers of addiction related to their drug OxyContin. Additionally, the post-surgical pain management segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures globally, heightened awareness of the importance of effective postoperative pain management, advancements in medical technology facilitating more surgical interventions, and a growing emphasis on patient-centric care.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global oxycodone drugs market in 2023 owing to the consistent demand for oxycodone drugs in acute care settings, the prevalence of hospital-based pain management practices, and the convenience of on-site dispensing for patients undergoing various medical treatments.

For instance, Amneal introduced a generic version of chewable oxycodone hydrochloride tablets in December 2022. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for digital healthcare solutions, increasing adoption of online platforms for medication procurement, and the convenience offered to consumers in accessing prescription medications from the comfort of their homes.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the persistent prevalence of chronic pain conditions, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a high rate of surgical interventions. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, expanding patient awareness about pain management, and an increasing number of surgical procedures across the region.

Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of LATAM)

( , , , Rest of LATAM) MEA ( South Africa , GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

