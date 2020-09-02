Global Oxygen Concentrator Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Flow Level, By End User, By Region, and By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

The Global Oxygen Concentrator Market was valued at USD 1784.66 Million in the year 2019. Escalating number of cases related to Respiratory and Lungs Diseases with growing prevalence of COPD, Strokes supported by ever growing geriatric population and companies making huge investments in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to hospitals and healthcare units. Further, with growing transmission of coronavirus across the world, Oxygen Concentrator market is anticipated to witness huge growth during the forecast period of 2020-2025.





Under the Product Type segment, Portable Oxygen Concentrators are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing availability of wide variety of Oxygen Concentrator by different companies clubbed with manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements with surging number of coronavirus patients. These factors will be pushing growth in the market for Oxygen Concentrator during the coming years.



0 – 5 LPM flow Oxygen Concentrator, followed by 5 – 10 LPM Flow concentrators, and Home Care, attained substantial market share under Flow Level and End User segment respectively, chiefly on the back of burgeoning demand for Oxygen Concentrator from hospitals which are engaged in treating COVID-19 patients. With companies from different industries entering the Oxygen Concentrator market in order to meet the unprecedented demand for Oxygen Concentrator coupled with government partnering up with manufacturers to provide Oxygen Concentrator to hospitals and healthcare units, the demand for oxygen concentrators is likely to see huge growth in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity. Escalating number of coronavirus patients in United States supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Oxygen Concentrator to users will be accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Oxygen Concentrator market By Value.

• The report analyses Oxygen Concentrator Market By Product Type (Standing, Portable).

• The report further assesses the Oxygen Concentrator market By Flow Level (0 - 5 LPM, 5 - 10 LPM, and Above 10 LPM), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, Others).

• The Global Oxygen Concentrator Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, Flow Level and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Teijen Limited, GCE Group, Linde PLC, DeVilBiss Healthcare, Nidek Medical, Supera Anesthesia Innovations.

• The report presents the analysis of Oxygen Concentrator market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience

• Oxygen Concentrator Manufacturers

• Medical Equipment Manufacturers

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Healthcare Units

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



