Global Oxygen Concentrators Industry Report 2023: A $5.1 Billion Market by 2030 - IoT Integration and Rising Preference for Home-Based Oxygen Therapy to Propel Growth

The global oxygen concentrators market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030

The landscape of the oxygen concentrator market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by various factors that are shaping its trajectory. The prevalence of respiratory diseases is on the rise, underscoring the urgent need for effective solutions. Simultaneously, the industry is witnessing a wave of innovation with the introduction of advanced product offerings.

This drive for progress is evident in initiatives like O2 Concepts' launch of the Oxlife Liberty in October 2022, which is set to revolutionize the oxygen therapy landscape. Such endeavors highlight the industry's dedication to pushing boundaries and improving patient care.

Alongside these advancements, the market is experiencing a shift in preferences, with an increasing number of individuals opting for home-based oxygen therapy. This preference for convenience and comfort is expected to fuel market growth consistently over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the supportive hand of government initiatives and funding in healthcare infrastructure development is poised to amplify the demand for technologically advanced and cost-efficient oxygen concentrator devices. Notably, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology into oxygen concentrators is further reshaping the medical device landscape, offering an array of benefits that outshine traditional methods.

As the confluence of innovation, changing preferences, and supportive policies continues to drive the market, the future holds promising prospects for oxygen concentrator manufacturers and patients alike.

By allowing for remote monitoring and management, IoT-enabled oxygen concentrators enable healthcare providers to monitor patients' oxygen levels in real-time and adjust the flow rate, leading to improved patient outcomes. This is expected to impel the market growth over a forecast period.



Furthermore, prominent players in the industry, including Inogen, Inc.; Respironics (a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V.); and Caire Medical (a subsidiary of NGK Spark Plug) are employing various strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and new product launches to extend the availability and geographical reach of their product offerings.

For instance, in February 2023, React Health, a specialist in medical device development, manufacturing, and distribution, successfully acquired Invacare's Respiratory line. This strategic acquisition enhances React Health's market position, expands its product portfolio, and enables it to serve a wider range of customers.

Some of the prominent market players are Inogen, Inc.; Respironics (a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V.); Invacare Corporation; Caire Medical (a subsidiary of NGK Spark Plug); DeVilbiss Healthcare (a subsidiary of Drive Medical); Invacare Corporation; and Nidek Medical Products, Inc.



Oxygen Concentrators Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the fixed medical oxygen concentrators segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.8% in 2022, owing to its increasing demand among patients suffering from breathing problems

Based on application, the home care segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of 60.2% in 2022, owing to the increasing adoption of Long-Term Oxygen Therapy (LTOT) devices in home settings

Based on technology, the continuous flow segment held the largest revenue share of 56.7% in 2022. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of long-term respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis, and chronic sinusitis

North America dominated the global market with a share of 38.2% in 2022, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investment in R&D, availability of the latest technologies, and product launches

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2 % Regions Covered Global

Oxygen Concentrators Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases

Launch Of New Generation Products And Increasing Business Expansion

Rise In Demand For Portable And Homecare Oxygen Concentrators

Growing Preference For Home-Based Oxygen Therapy

Restraints

High Cost Associated With Oxygen Concentrators

