Global Oxygen Concentrators Market 2018-2023 with Profiles of Chart Industries, GCE, Koninklijke Philips, Invacare and Inogen

Global oxygen concentrator market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 11.63% during the forecast period to reach the total market size of US$2355 million by 2023, increasing from US$1217 million in 2017.

North America accounted for a significant market share of global oxygen concentrator market due to the presence of key market players in the region and a well-established healthcare industry. Growing adoption of the unhealthy living conditions of people in many regions is further increasing the demand for oxygen concentrators. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the highest growth rate due to the rapidly growing healthcare industry in this region and increasing adoption of the portable medical devices for better patient care at homes.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep), GCE Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation and Inogen among others.



Segmentation:



By Type:

Portable

Fixed

By Technology:

Pulse Flow Technology

Continuous Flow Technology

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centres

Home Care

By Geography:

Americas

North America

South America

Europe Middle East and Africa

and Europe

MEA

Asia Pacific



Companies Mentioned



Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Invacare Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Nidek Medical

Inogen

O2 Concepts

Teijin Limited



Supera Anesthesia Innovations

GCE Group

