Global Oxygen Concentrators Market 2018-2023 with Profiles of Chart Industries, GCE, Koninklijke Philips, Invacare and Inogen

DUBLIN, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Oxygen Concentrators Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global oxygen concentrator market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 11.63% during the forecast period to reach the total market size of US$2355 million by 2023, increasing from US$1217 million in 2017.
North America accounted for a significant market share of global oxygen concentrator market due to the presence of key market players in the region and a well-established healthcare industry. Growing adoption of the unhealthy living conditions of people in many regions is further increasing the demand for oxygen concentrators. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the highest growth rate due to the rapidly growing healthcare industry in this region and increasing adoption of the portable medical devices for better patient care at homes.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep), GCE Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation and Inogen among others.
Segmentation:
By Type:
- Portable
- Fixed
By Technology:
- Pulse Flow Technology
- Continuous Flow Technology
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centres
- Home Care
By Geography:
- Americas
- North America
- South America
- Europe Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- MEA
- Asia Pacific
Companies Mentioned
- Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Invacare Corporation
- DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
- Nidek Medical
- Inogen
- O2 Concepts
- Teijin Limited
- Supera Anesthesia Innovations
- GCE Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2d7phg/global_oxygen?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oxygen-concentrators-market-2018-2023-with-profiles-of-chart-industries-gce-koninklijke-philips-invacare-and-inogen-300658066.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article