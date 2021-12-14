Global Ozone Generators Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ozone Generators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ozone generators market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Ozone generators are devices that produce ozone for the treatment, purification and disinfection of air and water. These devices can generate ozone in amounts ranging from a few milligrams to hundreds of kilograms. Their type and capacity depend on various factors, such as running time and the required ozone dosage and concentration. Ozone generators find application in the industrial water-treatment, water-purification, and food and beverage (F&B) sector to improve the overall shelf life of products and minimize the risk of cross-contamination. Besides this, they are also utilized in the chemical industry for reducing energy during the bleaching process.



A rapid increase in the global population has resulted in diminishing resources and rising air pollution. Moreover, the high level of greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions and other ozone-depleting substances are destroying the stratospheric ozone layer and causing an upsurge in numerous health problems. This is positively influencing the demand for air purification systems like ozone generators across the globe. Apart from this, rising investments in the upgradation and expansion of wastewater treatment facilities, coupled with the burgeoning industrial sector, are strengthening the growth of the market.

Furthermore, governing agencies of several countries are undertaking measures to improve the quality of water and air, which is boosting the sales of ozone generators. Moreover, the leading market players are engaging in merger and acquisitions (M&A) activities to widen their product portfolios, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ozone generators market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Corotec Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ozone Solutions Inc. Ozone Tech Systems Ots AB (Mellifiq AB), Ozonetek Limited, Primozone Production AB (Westfal-Larsen Technology), Sun-Belt USA and Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Corporation).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ozone generators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ozone generators market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ozone generators market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ozone Generators Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Ultraviolet Generators

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cold Plasma Generators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Corona Discharge Generators

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Electrolytic Generators

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Potable Water Treatment

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Industrial Water Treatment

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Air Treatment

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Laboratory & Medical

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Aquaculture

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Municipal

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Residential

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Corotec Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Electrolux AB

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Ozone Solutions Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Ozone Tech Systems Ots AB (Mellifiq AB)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Ozonetek Limited

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Primozone Production AB (Westfal-Larsen Technology)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Sun-Belt USA

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4x7jj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

