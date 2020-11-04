Global P2P Payment Market Outlook Report 2020 with Profiles of Circle Internet Financial, clearXchange, CurrencyFair, Dwolla, One97, PayPal, SnapCash, Square, Tencent and TransferWise

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "P2P Payment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global P2P Payment Market accounted for $1,845.29 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,491.14 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for non-cash payment and increasing number of smartphone & computer users are the major factors driving the market growth. However, privacy and data security concerns and lack of awareness about P2P payment are restraining the market growth. Moreover, increase in support from public authorities would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Person-to-person payments (P2P) are the online technology that allows customers to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual's account via the Internet. It is based on the successful Paypal approach where customers establish a secure connection of accounts with a trusted third-party vendor, designating their bank account or credit card information for transferring and accepting funds. An alternative approach is where customers use an online interface or mobile application to assign the number of funds to be transferred.



Based on transaction mode, the NFC/smartcard segment is likely to have a huge demand as it helps to serve the customers better by giving them an easy and hassle-free mode of payment. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.



Increase use of payments in industrial as well as commercial has boosted the global P2P payment market in North America.



Some of the key players profiled in the P2P Payment Market include Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange, CurrencyFair Ltd., Dwolla Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Pte Ltd., SnapCash, Square Inc., Tencent and TransferWise Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global P2P Payment Market, By Location

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Remote Payments

5.3 Proximity Payments



6 Global P2P Payment Market, By Transaction Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Short Message Service (SMS)

6.3 Mobile Apps

6.4 NFC/Smartcard



7 Global P2P Payment Market, By Type of Purchase

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Airtime Transfer & Top-Ups

7.3 Merchandise & Coupons

7.4 Money Transfers & Payments

7.5 Travel & Ticketing



8 Global P2P Payment Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 E-Commerce

8.3 Internet

8.4 Smartphone



9 Global P2P Payment Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 5G

9.3 Cloud



10 Global P2P Payment Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Energy & Utilities Payments

10.3 Retail Payments

10.4 Transportation & Logistics Payments

10.5 Travels & Hospitality Payments



11 Global P2P Payment Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Circle Internet Financial Limited

13.2 clearXchange

13.3 CurrencyFair Ltd.

13.4 Dwolla Inc.

13.5 One97 Communications Ltd.

13.6 PayPal Pte Ltd.

13.7 SnapCash

13.8 Square Inc.

13.9 Tencent

13.10 TransferWise Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdx0w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

