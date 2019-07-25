Global Pacemaker Devices Industry
Jul 25, 2019, 15:41 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacemaker Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.
7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Implantable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Implantable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$144.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$323.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Implantable will reach a market size of US$402.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$988.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Biotronik SE & ; Co. KG (Germany); Boston Scientific Corporation (USA); Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Oscor, Inc. (USA); OSYPKA AG (Germany); Shree Pacetronix Ltd. (India); ZOLL Medical Corporation (USA)
PACEMAKER DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
A Prelude into Competitive Landscape
Pacemaker Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Biventricular (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Dual Chamber (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Single Chamber (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
External (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Implantable (Product) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population and Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular
Diseases Driving the Pacemaker Devices Market
Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age
Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)
Technological Advancements to Revolutionize Pacemaker Devices MARKET
Global Pacemaker Devices Market to Benefit from Favourable
Reimbursement Policies
Implantable Devices Emerging as the Most Preferred Type of
Cardiac Pacemakers Globally
Global Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market - Percentage Breakdown
of Revenue by Product Type (2018)
Asia-Pacific Region to Register Fastest Growth during the
Analysis Period
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pacemaker Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Pacemaker Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Pacemaker Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Biventricular (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Biventricular (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Biventricular (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dual Chamber (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Dual Chamber (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Dual Chamber (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Single Chamber (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Single Chamber (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Single Chamber (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: External (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: External (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: External (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Implantable (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Implantable (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Implantable (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Pacemaker Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Biventricular (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Dual Chamber (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Single Chamber (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of
Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
External (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Implantable (Product) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %)
in the US for 2019 & 2025
Table 19: Pacemaker Devices Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: United States Pacemaker Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Pacemaker Devices Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Pacemaker Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Pacemaker Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Pacemaker Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Pacemaker
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Pacemaker Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Pacemaker Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Pacemaker Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
period 2018-2025
Table 35: Pacemaker Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Pacemaker Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Pacemaker Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: Pacemaker Devices Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Pacemaker Devices Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Pacemaker Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Pacemaker Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Biventricular (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Dual Chamber (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Single Chamber (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis
(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
External (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share
Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Implantable (Product) Competitor Market Share (in %)
Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Pacemaker Devices Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Pacemaker Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Pacemaker Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Pacemaker Devices Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: European Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: Pacemaker Devices Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: European Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: Pacemaker Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: French Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Pacemaker Devices Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Pacemaker Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: German Pacemaker Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: Pacemaker Devices Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: German Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Pacemaker Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: Italian Pacemaker Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Pacemaker Devices Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Pacemaker Devices Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Pacemaker Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Pacemaker Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 71: Pacemaker Devices Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Pacemaker Devices Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Pacemaker Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Pacemaker Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Pacemaker Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Pacemaker Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Pacemaker Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Pacemaker Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Russian Pacemaker Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Pacemaker Devices Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Pacemaker Devices Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Pacemaker Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 92: Pacemaker Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Pacemaker Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Pacemaker Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australian Pacemaker Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Pacemaker Devices Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Pacemaker Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Pacemaker Devices Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Pacemaker Devices Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Pacemaker Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Pacemaker Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 117: Pacemaker Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Pacemaker Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 120: Pacemaker Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Pacemaker Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 122: Pacemaker Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pacemaker Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Pacemaker Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Pacemaker Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Pacemaker Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Pacemaker Devices Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 131: Latin American Pacemaker Devices Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 132: Pacemaker Devices Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Pacemaker Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Pacemaker Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Pacemaker Devices Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Argentinean Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Pacemaker Devices Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 140: Pacemaker Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazilian Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Pacemaker Devices Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Mexican Pacemaker Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 149: Pacemaker Devices Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Pacemaker Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Pacemaker Devices Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Pacemaker Devices Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Pacemaker Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Pacemaker Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Pacemaker Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Pacemaker Devices Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 164: Pacemaker Devices Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Pacemaker Devices Historic Market
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Pacemaker Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Pacemaker
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 170: Pacemaker Devices Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Pacemaker Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Pacemaker Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
period 2018-2025
Table 173: Pacemaker Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Pacemaker Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Pacemaker Devices Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 176: Israeli Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 177: Pacemaker Devices Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Israeli Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 179: Pacemaker Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Pacemaker Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 183: Pacemaker Devices Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Pacemaker Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Pacemaker Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Pacemaker Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Pacemaker Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Pacemaker Devices Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 189: Pacemaker Devices Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Pacemaker Devices Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Pacemaker Devices Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 192: Pacemaker Devices Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Rest of Middle East Pacemaker Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 194: Pacemaker Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Pacemaker Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Pacemaker Devices Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Pacemaker Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: Pacemaker Devices Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 200: African Pacemaker Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 201: African Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Pacemaker Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Pacemaker Devices Market in Africa by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Pacemaker Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
MEDTRONIC PLC
OSYPKA AG
OSCOR
SHREE PACETRONIX
ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
