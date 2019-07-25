Global Pacemaker Devices Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacemaker Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.



7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Implantable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.9 Billion by the year 2025, Implantable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$144.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$323.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Implantable will reach a market size of US$402.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$988.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Biotronik SE & ; Co. KG (Germany); Boston Scientific Corporation (USA); Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Oscor, Inc. (USA); OSYPKA AG (Germany); Shree Pacetronix Ltd. (India); ZOLL Medical Corporation (USA)







PACEMAKER DEVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

A Prelude into Competitive Landscape

Pacemaker Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Biventricular (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Dual Chamber (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Single Chamber (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

External (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Implantable (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aging Population and Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular

Diseases Driving the Pacemaker Devices Market

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age

Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

Technological Advancements to Revolutionize Pacemaker Devices MARKET

Global Pacemaker Devices Market to Benefit from Favourable

Reimbursement Policies

Implantable Devices Emerging as the Most Preferred Type of

Cardiac Pacemakers Globally

Global Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market - Percentage Breakdown

of Revenue by Product Type (2018)

Asia-Pacific Region to Register Fastest Growth during the

Analysis Period



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

MEDTRONIC PLC

OSYPKA AG

OSCOR

SHREE PACETRONIX

ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

