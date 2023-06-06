Global Pacemaker Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Cardiac Surgeries Drives Growth

06 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
The global pacemaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6% during 2023-2030.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation,
- Livanova
- Lepu Medical
- Medico SpA,
- Medtronic plc
- Oscor Inc.
- Osypka Medical GmbH
- Shree Pacetronix Ltd.
This report on global Pacemaker Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global Pacemaker Market by segmenting the market based on type, implantability, end-user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Pacemaker Market are provided in this report. we believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Increasing demand of minimally invasive surgical procedures
- Increasing adoption of cardiac surgeries
Market Challenges
- High cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Type
- Single Chamber Pacemaker
- Dual Chamber Pacemaker
- Biventricular/CRT Pacemaker
Market by Implantability
- Implantable Pacemaker
- External Pacemaker
Market by End-User
- Hospitals & Cardiac Centre
- Ambulatory Surgical Centre
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
