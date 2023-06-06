Global Pacemaker Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Cardiac Surgeries Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pacemaker Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pacemaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Livanova

Lepu Medical

Medico SpA,

Medtronic plc

Oscor Inc.

Osypka Medical GmbH

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

This report on global Pacemaker Market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global Pacemaker Market by segmenting the market based on type, implantability, end-user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Pacemaker Market are provided in this report. we believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Increasing demand of minimally invasive surgical procedures

Increasing adoption of cardiac surgeries

Market Challenges

High cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Type

Single Chamber Pacemaker

Dual Chamber Pacemaker

Biventricular/CRT Pacemaker

Market by Implantability

Implantable Pacemaker

External Pacemaker

Market by End-User

Hospitals & Cardiac Centre

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

