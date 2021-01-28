Global Packaged Burgers Market Report 2020-2027 with Short-term COVID-19 Impacts on Production & Procurement for 2020 & 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Burgers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Packaged Burgers Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaged Burgers estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Frozen Burger, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chilled Burger segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Packaged Burgers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Fresh Burger Segment to Record 8% CAGR

In the global Fresh Burger segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$518.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$852.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amy's Kitchen, Inc.

Beyond Meat

Bubba Foods, LLC.

Campbelt SA

Cremonini S. p. A.

DiLuigi Foods

Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods

Drink Eat Well, LLC

Glendale Foods Limited

Henson Meats

J. Sainsbury Plc

Kellogg Company

Monde Nissin Corporation

Paragon Quality Foods Ltd. -

QRUNCH Foods, LLC

Rangeland Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Zandbergen World's Finest Meat

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaged Burgers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Packaged Burgers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Packaged Burgers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Packaged Burgers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Frozen Burger (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Frozen Burger (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Frozen Burger (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Chilled Burger (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Chilled Burger (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Chilled Burger (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Fresh Burger (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Fresh Burger (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Fresh Burger (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Packaged Burgers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Packaged Burgers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027

Packaged Burgers Market by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Packaged Burgers Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

