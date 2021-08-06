Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Growth Analysis in Packaged Food & Meats Industry|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast |Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. the market will have a direct impact due to the spread.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on Segmentation by- Product the Packaged flavored coconut water is the leading segment in the market.

All Market Inc., Amy & Brian Naturals, C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC, Chi, GraceKennedy Ltd., National Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, Taste Nirvana International Inc., The Coca Cola Company are a few of the key vendors in the packaged coconut water market.

Key drivers such as the increasing awareness about the health benefits of coconut water are notably supporting the packaged coconut water market growth. However, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is the availability of substitutes.

US, Canada , UK, China , and Brazil are the key markets for the packaged coconut.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. All Market Inc., Amy and Brian Naturals, C2O Coconut Water, Chi, Dabur India Ltd., Ducoco, GraceKennedy Ltd., green coco Europe GmbH, Harmless Harvest Inc., and JAIN AGRO FOOD PRODUCTS Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this packaged coconut water market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Packaged Coconut Water Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Packaged Coconut Water Market is segmented as below:

Product

Packaged Flavored Coconut Water



Packaged Plain Coconut Water

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Packaged Coconut Water Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The packaged coconut water market report covers the following areas:

Packaged Coconut Water Market Size

Packaged Coconut Water Market Trends

Packaged Coconut Water Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged coconut water market growth during the next few years. 52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for packaged coconut water in North America.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Packaged Coconut Water Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged coconut water market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaged coconut water market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaged coconut water market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged coconut water market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Packaged flavored coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Packaged plain coconut water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

All Market Inc.

Amy and Brian Naturals

C2O Coconut Water

Chi

Dabur India Ltd.

Ducoco

GraceKennedy Ltd.

green coco Europe GmbH

Harmless Harvest Inc.

JAIN AGRO FOOD PRODUCTS Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

