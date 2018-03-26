Global Packaged Corn on the Cob Market will post a revenue of more than USD 2.3 billion by 2022

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356588





Technavio's market research analysts predict that this global market will post a revenue of more than USD 2.3 billion by 2022.



Segmentation by product and analysis of the packaged corn on the cob market

•Fresh-packed corn on the cob

•Frozen-packed corn on the cob



The consumption of frozen-packed corn on the cob is high among consumers when compared to fresh-packed corn on the cob since the shelf life of frozen products is quite high. As a result, the frozen-packed corn on the cob segment will contribute to the majority share of this corn products market in the forthcoming years.



Segmentation by geography and analysis of the packaged corn on the cob market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA



In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the majority share of the packaged corn on the cob market during 2017. Factors such as the availability of frozen corn on the cob products in various supermarkets highly influences the growth of the corn products market in this region.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global packaged corn on the cob market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global packaged corn on the cob market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global packaged corn on the cob market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global packaged corn on the cob market?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global packaged corn on the cob market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356588



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-packaged-corn-on-the-cob-market-will-post-a-revenue-of-more-than-usd-23-billion-by-2022-300619327.html