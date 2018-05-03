LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About packaged dehydrated foods



Packaged dehydrated foods halt or slow down the growth of microorganisms and have long shelf life. With the rising demand for organic dried fruits owing to the presence of antioxidants and their high nutrition content, the demand for packaged dehydrated foods will increase.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global packaged dehydrated food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaged dehydrated food market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of packaged dehydrated food produced through spray drying, freeze drying, sun drying, and other techniques.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Packaged Dehydrated Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Asahi Group Holdings

• Backpacker's Pantry

• Chaucer Foods

• Harmony House Foods

• Honeyville

• Van Drunen Farms



Market driver

• Increasing demand for food products with long shelf lives

Market challenge

• Increasing adoption of the drying-at-home technique

Market trend

• Increasing focus on outdoor activities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



