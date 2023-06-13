Global Packaged Food Products Market Report 2023: Variations in Food Consumption Patterns Fuel the Sector

13 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
The global packaged food products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during 2023-2030.
This report on global packaged food products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global packaged food products market by segmenting the market based on product, packaging type, sales channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the packaged food products market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Variations in Food Consumption Patterns
- Improvements in Retail Infrastructure
- Growing Adoption of Ready-to-Eat and Healthy Food Products
Challenges
- High Risk of Contamination of Food
- Plastic is a Widely Used as Packaging Material
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned
- Andros Foods
- B And G Foods, Inc.
- Conagra Foods Inc.
- Gehl Foods, Llc.
- General Mills
- Histon Sweets Spreads Limited
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Jbs S.A
- Kelloggs
- Kraft Foods Group Inc.
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Nestle S.A
- Smithfield Foods Inc.
- The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Tree Top
- Tyson Foods
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Dairy Products
- Confectionery
- Packaged Produce
- Bakery & Snacks
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood
- Ready Meals
- Others
by Packaging Type
- Cans
- Jars
- Cups
- Flexibles
by Sales Channel
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Grocery Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
