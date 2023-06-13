Global Packaged Food Products Market Report 2023: Variations in Food Consumption Patterns Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Food Products Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged food products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during 2023-2030.

This report on global packaged food products market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global packaged food products market by segmenting the market based on product, packaging type, sales channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the packaged food products market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Variations in Food Consumption Patterns

Improvements in Retail Infrastructure

Growing Adoption of Ready-to-Eat and Healthy Food Products

Challenges

High Risk of Contamination of Food

Plastic is a Widely Used as Packaging Material

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Companies Mentioned

Andros Foods

B And G Foods, Inc.

Conagra Foods Inc.

Gehl Foods, Llc.

General Mills

Histon Sweets Spreads Limited

Hormel Foods Corporation

Jbs S.A

Kelloggs

Kraft Foods Group Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Nestle S.A

Smithfield Foods Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Tree Top

Tyson Foods

Market Segmentation

by Product

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Packaged Produce

Bakery & Snacks

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Ready Meals

Others

by Packaging Type

Cans

Jars

Cups

Flexibles

by Sales Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

