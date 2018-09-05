Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Acecook Vietnam, Leong Guan Food Manufacturer, Nissin Foods, Thai Preserved Food Factory, Thai President Foods & Thaitan Foods
The "Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Packaged Rice Noodles Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2018-2022
This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the health benefits of rice noodles. A 2-ounce serving of rice noodles contains 87 milligrams of phosphorous, which provides over 12% of the recommended dietary allowance for all adults. One trend affecting this market is the rising demand for organic and certified packaged rice noodles. Many players in the market have launched packaged rice noodles offerings.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the launch of substitute products. The increased demand for packaged wheat noodles and other varieties of noodles negatively impacts the demand for packaged rice noodles.
Market trends
- Rising demand for organic and certified packaged rice noodles
- Availability of multiple flavors
- Labeling strategies and marketing initiatives
Key vendors
- Acecook Vietnam
- Leong Guan Food Manufacturer
- Nissin Foods
- Thai Preserved Food Factory
- Thai President Foods
- Thaitan Foods International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
