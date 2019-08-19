Global Packaged Substation Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaged Substation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Industries, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.9 Billion by the year 2025, Industries will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$374.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$674.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Industries will reach a market size of US$639.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Alstom SA (France); Asia Electrical Power Equipment (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. (China); Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); General Electric Company (USA); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); Littlefuse Inc. (USA); Lucy Electric Uk Ltd. (United Kingdom); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Toshiba Corporation (Japan)







PACKAGED SUBSTATION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaged Substation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Below 36 kV (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

36-150 kV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Packaged Substation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Packaged Substation Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Industries (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Industries (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Industries (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Power (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Power (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Power (Application) Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Infrastructure (Application) Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Infrastructure (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Infrastructure (Application) Market by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Below 36 kV (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Below 36 kV (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Below 36 kV (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: 36-150 kV (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: 36-150 kV (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: 36-150 kV (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Packaged Substation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Below 36 kV (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

36-150 kV (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Packaged Substation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Packaged Substation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Packaged Substation Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Packaged Substation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Packaged Substation Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Packaged Substation Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Packaged Substation Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaged

Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Packaged Substation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Packaged Substation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 38: Packaged Substation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Packaged Substation in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Packaged Substation Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Packaged Substation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Packaged Substation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Packaged Substation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Below 36 kV (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

36-150 kV (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Packaged Substation Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Packaged Substation Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Packaged Substation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Packaged Substation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Packaged Substation Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Packaged Substation Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Packaged Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Packaged Substation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Packaged Substation Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Packaged Substation Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Packaged Substation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Packaged Substation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Packaged Substation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Packaged Substation in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Packaged Substation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Italian Packaged Substation Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Packaged Substation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Packaged Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Packaged Substation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Packaged Substation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 77: Packaged Substation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Packaged Substation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Packaged Substation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Packaged Substation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Spanish Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Packaged Substation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Packaged Substation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Packaged Substation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Packaged Substation Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Packaged Substation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Packaged Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 103: Packaged Substation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Packaged Substation Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Packaged Substation Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Packaged Substation Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Packaged Substation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Packaged Substation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Packaged Substation Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indian Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Packaged Substation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Packaged Substation Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Packaged Substation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Packaged Substation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Packaged Substation Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Packaged Substation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Packaged Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Packaged Substation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 131: Packaged Substation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Packaged Substation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Packaged Substation Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Packaged Substation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Packaged Substation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Packaged Substation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Packaged Substation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Packaged Substation Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Packaged Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Packaged Substation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Packaged Substation Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Packaged Substation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Packaged Substation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Packaged Substation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Packaged Substation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Packaged Substation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Packaged Substation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Packaged Substation Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Packaged Substation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Packaged Substation Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Packaged Substation Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Packaged Substation Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaged

Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Packaged Substation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Packaged Substation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 176: Packaged Substation Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Packaged Substation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Packaged Substation Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Packaged Substation Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Packaged Substation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Packaged Substation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Packaged Substation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Packaged Substation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Packaged Substation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Packaged Substation Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Packaged Substation Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Packaged Substation Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Packaged Substation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Packaged Substation Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Packaged Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Packaged Substation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Packaged Substation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Packaged Substation Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

ALSTOM SA

ASIA ELECTRICAL POWER EQUIPMENT

CROMPTON GREAVES

EATON CORPORATION PLC

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

LUCY ELECTRIC UK

LARSEN & TOUBRO

LITTLEFUSE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TOSHIBA CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799299/?utm_source=PRN



