Global Packaged Substation Industry
Aug 19, 2019, 10:56 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaged Substation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Industries, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.9 Billion by the year 2025, Industries will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$374.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$674.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Industries will reach a market size of US$639.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Alstom SA (France); Asia Electrical Power Equipment (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. (China); Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); General Electric Company (USA); Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (India); Littlefuse Inc. (USA); Lucy Electric Uk Ltd. (United Kingdom); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
PACKAGED SUBSTATION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Packaged Substation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Below 36 kV (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
36-150 kV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Packaged Substation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Packaged Substation Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Industries (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Industries (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Industries (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Power (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Power (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Power (Application) Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Infrastructure (Application) Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Infrastructure (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Infrastructure (Application) Market by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Below 36 kV (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Below 36 kV (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Below 36 kV (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: 36-150 kV (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: 36-150 kV (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: 36-150 kV (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Packaged Substation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Below 36 kV (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
36-150 kV (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Packaged Substation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Packaged Substation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Packaged Substation Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Packaged Substation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Packaged Substation Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Packaged Substation Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Packaged Substation Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaged
Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Packaged Substation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 36: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Packaged Substation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 38: Packaged Substation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Packaged Substation in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Packaged Substation Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Packaged Substation Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Packaged Substation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Packaged Substation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Below 36 kV (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
36-150 kV (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 46: European Packaged Substation Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Packaged Substation Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Packaged Substation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Packaged Substation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 50: Packaged Substation Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Packaged Substation Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Packaged Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Packaged Substation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Packaged Substation Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Packaged Substation Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Packaged Substation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Packaged Substation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Packaged Substation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Packaged Substation in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Packaged Substation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Italian Packaged Substation Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Packaged Substation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Packaged Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Packaged Substation Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Packaged Substation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 77: Packaged Substation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Packaged Substation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Packaged Substation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Packaged Substation Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Spanish Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Packaged Substation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Packaged Substation Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Packaged Substation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Packaged Substation Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 95: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Packaged Substation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Packaged Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 103: Packaged Substation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Packaged Substation Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Packaged Substation Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Packaged Substation Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Packaged Substation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Packaged Substation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Packaged Substation Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Packaged Substation Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Packaged Substation Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Packaged Substation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Packaged Substation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Packaged Substation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Packaged Substation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Packaged Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 126: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Packaged Substation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 128: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaged Substation Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 131: Packaged Substation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Packaged Substation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Packaged Substation Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Latin American Packaged Substation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Packaged Substation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Packaged Substation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Packaged Substation Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Packaged Substation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 143: Packaged Substation Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Packaged Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Packaged Substation Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Packaged Substation Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Packaged Substation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Packaged Substation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Packaged Substation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Packaged Substation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Packaged Substation Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 159: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Packaged Substation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Packaged Substation Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Packaged Substation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 167: Packaged Substation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Packaged Substation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Packaged Substation Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Packaged Substation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaged
Substation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Packaged Substation Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 174: Packaged Substation Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Market for Packaged Substation: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 176: Packaged Substation Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Packaged Substation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 179: Packaged Substation Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Packaged Substation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Israeli Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Packaged Substation Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Packaged Substation in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Packaged Substation Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Packaged Substation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Packaged Substation Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Packaged Substation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Packaged Substation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Packaged Substation Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 192: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Packaged Substation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Packaged Substation Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Packaged Substation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Packaged Substation Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Packaged Substation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Packaged Substation Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Packaged Substation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: African Packaged Substation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Packaged Substation Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Packaged Substation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Packaged Substation Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Packaged Substation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ALSTOM SA
ASIA ELECTRICAL POWER EQUIPMENT
CROMPTON GREAVES
EATON CORPORATION PLC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
LUCY ELECTRIC UK
LARSEN & TOUBRO
LITTLEFUSE
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SIEMENS AG
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
