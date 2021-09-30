Global Packaging Adhesives Market Report 2021-2026, Featuring Profiles of Key Players The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema Group, Dow and Wacker Chemie AG

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaging Adhesives Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The paper and packaging industry is one of the largest users of industrial adhesives. An extensive range of industrial products is sold in packaging due to stability requirements for storage & transport and aesthetic reasons.

The global packaging adhesives market is expected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Significant growth in the packaged food and beverage industry is the largest market driving factor, coupled with an increase in food-related safety awareness among consumers. However, stringent government regulations to reduce the production and consumption of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



As the developing economies of the world, including China, Brazil, and India, become wealthier, their eating habits are also changing. The people in these nations are leaning towards packaged food. In 2019, the size of the global processed food market was more than USD 3 trillion, and nearly 80% of agricultural products in the developed countries get processed and packaged. With changing demographics, there is an increase in the population of emerging cities, together with changes in lifestyle and food habits of consumers. According to the World Bank data in 2019, 55.7% of the total population was urban. This has led to a shift from traditional food to the adaption of packaged food. In developing countries such as India, the packaged processed food industry is estimated to be around USD 11 billion by the end of 2020.



The global Packaging Adhesives market is segmented based on Technology and Application. The Application segment is further segmented as Corrugated Packaging, Cartons & Boxes, Labeling, Flexible Packaging, and Others. By technology type, water based adhesive is expected to be the largest market shareholder due to their environmental friendliness. VOC norms have led to phasing out of the solvent based adhesive resulting in providing a bigger opportunity to water-based adhesives consisting of an organic binder (mainly PVAc) that is finely dispersed in water.



Flexible packaging is a less-expensive, higher-value form of packaging that offers excellent durability and product protection. Flexible packaging is used from fast-moving consumer and sporting goods to electronics, cosmetics, and medical supplies. It is a key material in the supply chain of many industries and products. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, in 2018, more than 80% of all brand owners used flexible packaging of some type. Furthermore, 26% of all brands have increased their usage of flexible packaging from 2012, and 31% intend to increase their flexible packaging usage by 2023. These packaging can be tailored to fit the specifics of any shape and size product. Flexible sacks and bags ensure the safe transport of goods such as free-flowing bulk material and protect it from mechanical stress and moisture.



The Global Packaging Adhesives market report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the Packaging Adhesives market across various regions. Also, the study comprehensively analyzes the Packaging Adhesives market by segments based on Technology and By Application and by Geography.

The report examines the market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, market analysis, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis



4. Industry Analysis



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles

7.1 The 3M Company

7.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7.3 H.B. Fuller Company

7.4 Arkema Group

7.5 Dow

7.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.7 Jowat SE

7.8 Wacker Chemie AG

7.9 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

7.10 Paramelt RMC B.V.

7.11 artimelt AG

7.12 Beardow Adams Ltd.



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



