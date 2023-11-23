Global Packaging Automation Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $108.2 Billion by 2030 - Smart Packaging and Increased Need For Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Driving Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Automation Market by Offering, Type, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging automation market is expected to reach $108.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030

The Packaging Automation Market report provides in-depth analysis of packaging automation market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The growth of the packaging automation market is mainly attributed to the rapid growth of the E-commerce sector, the increasing adoption of automated systems across industries, and stringent food safety regulations. However, the high initial costs of installing automated systems restrain the market's growth.



The high demand for packaging automation in the logistics industry and the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the shortage of skilled operators is a major challenge for the players in this market. Integration of advanced technologies and smart packaging are major trends in the packaging automation market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the packaging automation market, followed by Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific's significant market share is attributed to the increasing utilization of sustainable packaging in the food & beverage sector, supportive government initiatives aimed at promoting the adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance manufacturing capabilities, the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, and the rapid expansion of the E-commerce sector in countries like China and India. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global packaging automation market.

The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the need for increased manufacturing speed and ensuring products and workers' safety. However, the services segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The segment's growth is driven by the increasing deployment of automation in various industries such as e-commerce, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, automotive, and chemical & refineries and the growing demand for packaging automation to speed up production, optimize warehouse space, and reduce reliance on labor to provide more value-added services to their customers.



In 2023, the robotic pick and place segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global packaging automation market.

The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to rising demand for pick and place robots in various industries such as manufacturing, food & beverage, automotive, chemical & refineries, aerospace & defense, e-commerce & logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and the growing demand for automation from manufacturing companies to increase production rates.

However, the secondary packaging segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is driven by the rising need to safely transport products during shipment and the growing demand for supplementary protection in the e-commerce and pharmaceutical sectors.



In 2023, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global packaging automation market.

The segment's large market share is mainly attributed to shifting consumer tastes, high competition in the packaged food market, and a surge in demand for packaged food. However, the e-commerce & logistics segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The segment's growth is attributed to various factors, including the rise in online sales channels, the increase in online shopping among customers, the increasing adoption of automation in e-commerce & logistics to ensure timely delivery, and the rising consumer demand for convenience shopping.



