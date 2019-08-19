Global Packaging Film Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Packaging Film market worldwide is projected to grow by US$52 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.4 Billion by the year 2025, LDPE will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, LDPE will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AEP Industries, Inc. (USA); Amcor Ltd. (Australia); Bemis Co., Inc. (USA); Berry Plastics Corporation (USA); Charter NEX Films, Inc. (USA); Dupont Teijin Films (USA); Graphic Packaging Holding Company (USA); Innovia Films Ltd. (United Kingdom); Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India); Novolex Hartsville (USA); ProAmpac (USA); RKW SE (Germany); Sealed Air Corporation (USA); Sigma Plastics Group (USA); Taghleef Industries LLC (UAE); Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan); Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Uflex Ltd. (India); Wipak Oy (Finland)

PACKAGING FILM MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaging Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

LDPE (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 &

2025

HDPE (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

BOPP (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Polyester (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

PVC (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 &

2025

Polyamide (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

EVOH (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



AEP INDUSTRIES

AMCOR

BEMIS

BERRY PLASTICS CORPORATION

CHARTER NEX FILMS

DUPONT TEIJIN FILMS

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

INNOVIA FILMS

JINDAL POLY FILMS

NOVOLEX HARTSVILLE

PROAMPAC

RKW SE

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

SIGMA PLASTICS GROUP

TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES

TOYOBO

TREOFAN GERMANY GMBH & CO. KG

UFLEX

WIPAK OY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799301/?utm_source=PRN

