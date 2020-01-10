Global Packaging Film Market Report (2020-2025): Asia-Pacific and Europe Contribute to Healthy Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Film Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The packaging film market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2020-2025). The increasing disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the demand for packaged food is rising in countries, like China, India, and others in the APAC regions. Growth in these nations is expected to positively impact the packaging films industry.

Food & Beverages and Healthcare Sectors Hold Majority of Share in Packaging Film Market

Food & beverages packaging is estimated to be the largest consumer of packaging film, followed by pharmaceutical and medical packaging, respectively. However, the healthcare sector is expected to offer huge potential growth opportunities for the packaging film market over and beyond the forecast period.

Lifestyle changes, especially for the working urban population, has been a key factor in the demand surge for packaged food and beverage products. The introduction of ready to cook and eat varients of food and drinks has seen continued growth in demand.

Asia-Pacific and Europe Contribute to Healthy Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Growing disposable incomes and a rising middle-class population are among the prominent factors driving demand for high-barrier packaging films across industries in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing demand for packaged food and pharmaceutical products in growing economies, such as China , India , Thailand , and Indonesia is expected to drive market growth.

region. The increasing demand for packaged food and pharmaceutical products in growing economies, such as , , , and is expected to drive market growth. The European Union and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of countries that make efforts to reduce plastic usage and waste. Thus the market in this region is likely to witness a steep shift towards other packaging alternatives.

are at the forefront of countries that make efforts to reduce plastic usage and waste. Thus the market in this region is likely to witness a steep shift towards other packaging alternatives. The current US and China trade war situation is expected to impact market demand. The recent ban on plastic waste imports in nations such as Singapore and China is also expected to impact the market over the forecast period.

The packaging film market is a fragmented one with the presence of various global as well as regional players such as AEP Industries Inc., Novolex, Bemis Company, Inc., RKW SE, Dupont Teijin Films, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Innovia Films, ProAmpac, and many others. Most of these players are involved in several strategic developments including mergers, acquisitions, new product launch and market expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market.



In recent years, the packaging industry has seen many mergers and acquisitions among big packaging firms. Big players including ONCAP, Berry Global Group, Inc., Jindal Poly and many others are acquiring small companies to gain major market share in the industry and are trying to get a consolidate status from the fragmented one.

May 2019 - Bemis Company, Inc. and Amcor Limited announced a merger and became one company by 12th June 2019 with clearance from US Department of Justice.

- Bemis Company, Inc. and Amcor Limited announced a merger and became one company by with clearance from US Department of Justice. February 2018 , Berry Global acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc. form Griffon Corporation with a total value of USD 475 million .

AEP Industries Inc.

Novolex

Amcor PLC (Bemis Company Inc.)

RKW SE

Dupont Teijin Films

Jindal Poly Films Ltd

Innovia Films

ProAmpac

Cosmo Films Ltd.

SRF Limited

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Sigma Plastics Group

Sealed Air Corporation

