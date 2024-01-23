Global Packaging Industry Report - Volumes Increased from 4.1 Trillion Units in 2022 to Reach 4.6 trillion Units and Set to Grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-27

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trends and Opportunities in the Global Packaging Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Global packaging industry. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.



The global packaging industry volumes increased from 4.1 trillion units in 2022 to reach 4.6 trillion units and grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2022-27. The global packaging volumes for all industries was led by the food industry, accounting for a 50.9% volume share in 2022, followed by non-alcoholic beverages with a 27.1% share in 2022.

The non-alcoholic beverages industry is forecast to grow fastest at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2022-27. The global packaging volumes are led by the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for 47.9% volume share in 2022, followed by the Americas with 27.4% share in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-27.

Report Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global packaging industry. It includes analysis on the following -

Global overview: Provides an overview of packaging industry at global level. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions- Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa , the Americas, Western Europe , and Eastern Europe -highlighting key sectors and growth drivers.

, & , the Americas, , and -highlighting key sectors and growth drivers. Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across Food, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics & toiletries, pet care, paints & stains, tobacco and tobacco products and household products industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2017-27, in addition to key packaging innovations for pack materials analyzed. The report also provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across industries during 2022-27.

Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis - number of units (millions), growth rates - for five pack materials viz. rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2022-27. It also covers:

Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET etc.

Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton - folding, carton - liquid, clamshell, etc.

Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, others.

Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip / snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, twist off.

Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, -carton - cartonboard, others.

Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton - folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, others.

Key Highlights Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the industry The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges and growth analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion



The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in specific regions, covering the key challenges, and future growth opportunities that can help companies gain insight into the country/region specific nuances. The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, which can help companies in revenue expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Global Packaging Overview

Market Environment - Global Takeaways

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Share Change by Material and Industries - Global Overview

Pack Material Market - Global Overview

Pack Materials Market Size and Growth Analysis- Global Overview

Change in share in the Overall Packaging Industry by Regions, 2017-27

Pack Material Growth Contribution by industries

Market Environment - Regional Overview Asia-Pacific Overview Middle East & Africa Overview Americas Overview Western Europe Overview Eastern Europe Overview

Growth Analysis of Pack Materials by Industry

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Plastics Rigid Plastics - Key Takeaways Rigid Plastics - Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type Rigid Plastics - Growth analysis by closure material and closure type Rigid Plastics - Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type Rigid Plastics - Volume by sectors and change in share Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Industries Rigid Plastics - Innovative Packaging by Industry

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Metal Rigid Metal - Key Takeaways Rigid Metal - Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type Rigid Metal - Growth analysis by closure material and closure type Rigid Metal - Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type Rigid Metal - Volume by sectors and change in share Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Industries Rigid Metal - Innovative Packaging by Industry

Analysis by Pack Material - Paper & Board Paper & Board - Key Takeaways Paper & Board - Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type Paper & Board - Growth analysis by closure material and closure type Paper & Board - Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type Paper & Board - Volume by sectors and change in share Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Industries Paper & Board - Innovative Packaging by Industry Analysis by Pack Material - Flexible Packaging Flexible Packaging - Key Takeaways Flexible Packaging- Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type Flexible Packaging- Growth analysis by closure material and closure type Flexible Packaging- Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type Flexible Packaging- Volume by sectors and change in share Flexible Packaging- Growth Analysis by Industries Flexible Packaging - Innovative Packaging by Industry

Analysis by Pack Material - Glass Glass - Key Takeaways Glass - Growth analysis by pack type and pack sub type Glass - Growth analysis by closure material and closure type Glass - Growth analysis by primary outer material and primary outer type Glass - Volume by sectors and change in share Glass - Growth Analysis by Industries Glass - Innovative Packaging by Industry



