Global Packaging Machinery Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $63 Billion by 2028 at a 5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Packaging Machinery Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Machine Type, Operations, Technology, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Major Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this analysis, the Global Packaging Machinery Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2022-2028) and is expected to reach nearly US$ 63 billion by 2028, owing to the increasing demand for consumer goods along with rising popularity of e-commerce platform to shop different products.

Growing Innovations and Advancements in Technology are some of the factors driving the market growth.



The growing demand for highly efficient packaging machines among end-user industries coupled with advancements in technologies such as robots, automation, and others to scale up the business efficiently, is likely to propel the growth of the market.



The rising demand for packaged food and beverages products along with increasing consumer spending on pharmaceutical and personal care products is expected to boost the demand for packaging and packaging machinery among end-users.



The Global Packaging Machinery Market faces challenges due to the Requirement for High Initial Investment



Advanced technology and automated packaging machines are highly expensive and require high initial investment which makes it difficult for small and medium-sized manufacturers to afford the packaging machinery, which may slow down market growth.



Scope of the Report



The Packaging Machinery Market is segmented by machine type, operations, technology, end-user, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Packaging Machinery Market. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Machine Type

Filling

Labeling

Form-Fill-Seal

Cartoning

Wrapping

Palletizing

Bottling Line

By Operations

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Technology

General Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

By End User

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Industrial and Chemicals

By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Direct

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , and Italy )

( , UK, , , and ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , South Korea , India , Indonesia , and Australia )

( , , , , , and ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

Key Trends by Market Segment



By Machine Type: Filling segment held the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for filling machines in various industries.



By Operations: Autonomous segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, due to the growing demand for automated packaging machines among end-user industries to scale effectively while controlling the cost of operations.



The highly advanced autonomous packaging machinery offers various benefits including reduced labour cost, reduced damages, increased throughput and productivity, consistent packaging results, and others, which are attracting various end-users and are likely to boost the demand for the segment in the market.



By Technology: General Packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to its simple operation and maintenance.



The demand for packaging various products including food & beverages, chemicals, personal care, and others efficiently in a shorter time is expected to propel the growth of the segment in the Global Packaging Machinery Market.



By End-User: Food and Beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to surging demand for packaged food and beverages products as they are convenient and easy to carry.



Increased spending of consumers on packaged food products coupled with rising consumption of organic and healthy food items require special packaging, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for highly efficient packaging machineries.



By Distribution Channel: Direct segment accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, due to the personalized experience of purchasing packaging machinery directly from the manufacturer.



The direct distribution channel ensures that there is no delay in delivery and it also ensures the authenticity of the product, which is attracting the end-users. The aforementioned factor is likely to boost the growth of the segment in the market.



By Geography: Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the Global Packaging Machinery Market in 2021, owing to the rising consumption of packaged products and rising consumer purchasing power.



The increase in investment in the manufacturing sector from developing countries like India, China, and others coupled with the expansion of the food and beverages industry is expected to boost the demand for packaging as well as packaging machinery.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Snapshot of the Global Packaging Machinery Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis of the Packaging Machinery Market

Market size and Segmentation of the Global Packaging Machinery Market

Historic Growth of the Overall Global Packaging Machinery Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Packaging Machinery Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of the Global Packaging Machinery Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and Strategic Developments of Key Competitors

COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Global Packaging Machinery Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Global Packaging Machinery Market and by Segments

Market Size of Application/End-User Segments with historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of the Packaging Machinery Market in Major Regions

Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Regions

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Region

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Packaging Machinery Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Competitor Companies within Each Major Region

Major Companies Mentioned in the Report

Krones AG

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Coesia

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

Langley Holdings Plc

KHS Group

CKD Corporation

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

The Adelphi Group Of Companies

Fuji Machinery Co.,Ltd

Tetra Laval

Marchesini Group

Aetna Group

BERHALTER AG

Syntegon Technology GmbH

PAC Machinery

Multivac

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3mo5x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets