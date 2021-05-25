FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 11860 Companies: 558 - Players covered include Adelphi Packaging Machinery; B&H Labeling Systems; Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc.; Bosch Packaging Technology; CKD Corporation; Coesia SpA; EDL Packaging Engineers Inc.; Harland Machine Systems Ltd.; Herma UK Ltd.; Industria Macchine Automatiche (I.M.A) SpA; Krones AG; Lantech; Mpac Group plc; Newman Labeling Systems Inc.; Norden Machinery AB; Orion Packaging Systems; Salzgitter AG; Scandia Packaging Machinery Co., ; SIG Combibloc; Strapack Corp.; Tetra Laval International S.A; The Bradman Lake Group Ltd.; Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG.; Winpak Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Bottling Line Machinery, Case Forming & Sealing Machinery, Form-Fill-Seal Machinery, Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery, Filling & Dosing Machinery, Cartoning Machinery, Wrapping/Bundling Machinery, Palletizing Machinery, and Other Product Types); and End-Use Sector (Food Products, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, and Other End-Use Sectors) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026

Over the last few years, the packaging industry witnessed a clear trend in increasing shift towards value added machines that offer improved efficiency, sustainability, flexibility and superior performance. End-use markets are increasingly shifting towards more sophisticated, faster, integrated and standardized equipment, to reduce packaging waste and to comply with environmental standards. The market is abuzz with new discoveries and technological enhancements in terms of features, size, material types and package designs. In tandem, the downstream packaging machinery industry is also striving to keep pace with market developments, discarding obsolete, high cost and time consuming machines and bringing in a new wave of technologically advanced machinery that offer automation, flexibility, speed, energy conservation, efficiency, intelligence and other superior features.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period. Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.2% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Case Forming & Sealing segment is readjusted to a revised 1.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.9% share of the global Packaging Machinery market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026

The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Evolving market trends include increasing deployment of servos, networking architectures and robotic applications in packaging machinery. The trend in fact offers a strong opportunity for OEMs to respond to the need for increased automation by substituting traditional pneumatic machinery with advanced electromechanical systems. In this context, increasing deployment of robotics and related technology is a significant step in the effort to introduce complete automation in the packaging process. Demand for adoption of sophisticated technologies throughout the value chain, comprising production, product packaging, warehousing, logistics, and supply chain, within the packaging industry is on rise.

Form-Fill-Seal Segment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

Global market for Form-Fill-Seal segment is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 2.8% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Form-Fill-Seal segment, accounting for 27.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$844.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. More



