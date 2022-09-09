DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026

Packaging is one of the most important aspects for almost all industries. The sector witnesses constant material and design innovations to make the product packaging more appealing to the consumer. Packaging machinery, or machinery used for packing products before their dispatch, storage and distribution, is considered a critical component of marketing process because of the strong impact of packaging on purchasing decisions of consumers.

Over the last few years, the packaging industry witnessed a clear trend in increasing shift towards value added machines that offer improved efficiency, sustainability, flexibility and superior performance. End-use markets are increasingly shifting towards more sophisticated, faster, integrated and standardized equipment, to reduce packaging waste and to comply with environmental standards.

Continued growth in manufacturing output as well as a favorable environment for investments in fixed assets comprises major factors propelling growth in the global market for packaging machinery.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$43.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026

The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Form-Fill-Seal Segment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

Demand for form/fill/seal machinery is driven by innovations and new product introductions and increasing use in food and beverage industries. Advanced machinery with improved efficiencies and flexibility features would continue to both invigorate replacement demand and broaden the application area in this segment. As these machines feature computer interfaces and offer high speed and versatility, they are able to address the growing demand for flexible packaging formats.



Select Competitors (Total 497 Featured):

Adelphi Packaging Machinery

B&H Labeling Systems

Barry-Wehmiller Companies Inc.

Bosch Packaging Technology

CKD Corporation

Coesia SpA

EDL Packaging Engineers Inc.

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.

Herma UK Ltd.

Industria Macchine Automatiche (I.M.A) SpA

Krones AG

Lantech

Mpac Group plc

Newman Labeling Systems Inc.

Norden Machinery AB

Orion Packaging Systems

Salzgitter AG

Scandia Packaging Machinery Co.,

SIG Combibloc

Strapack Corp.

Tetra Laval International S.A

The Bradman Lake Group Ltd.

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG.

Winpak Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting Trends to Remain in Business

Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain Competitive

Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery

Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth

Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing Machine Performance

Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative Packaging Machinery

Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery Market

E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment

Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits

Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth

Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems

Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats

Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines

Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand

Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades

Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints

Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise

Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process

Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth

Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience

Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle

Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores

Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing

SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery

Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix

Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88kuef

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets