DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Packaging Machinery Market to Reach $45.9 Billion by 2026
Packaging is one of the most important aspects for almost all industries. The sector witnesses constant material and design innovations to make the product packaging more appealing to the consumer. Packaging machinery, or machinery used for packing products before their dispatch, storage and distribution, is considered a critical component of marketing process because of the strong impact of packaging on purchasing decisions of consumers.
Over the last few years, the packaging industry witnessed a clear trend in increasing shift towards value added machines that offer improved efficiency, sustainability, flexibility and superior performance. End-use markets are increasingly shifting towards more sophisticated, faster, integrated and standardized equipment, to reduce packaging waste and to comply with environmental standards.
Continued growth in manufacturing output as well as a favorable environment for investments in fixed assets comprises major factors propelling growth in the global market for packaging machinery.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$43.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026
The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Form-Fill-Seal Segment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
Demand for form/fill/seal machinery is driven by innovations and new product introductions and increasing use in food and beverage industries. Advanced machinery with improved efficiencies and flexibility features would continue to both invigorate replacement demand and broaden the application area in this segment. As these machines feature computer interfaces and offer high speed and versatility, they are able to address the growing demand for flexible packaging formats.
