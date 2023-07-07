Global Packaging Machinery Strategic Business Report 2023: Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems

07 Jul, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Packaging Machinery estimated at US$46.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bottling Line, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Case Forming & Sealing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Packaging Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry
- Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery
- Outlook
- Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
- Analysis by Segment
- Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market
- Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market
- Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery
- Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- A Fragmented Marketplace
- Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Consolidation Gains Pace
- Packaging Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting Trends to Remain in Business
- Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain Competitive
- Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery
- Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth
- Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing Machine Performance
- Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative Packaging Machinery
- Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery Market
- E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions
- Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales (2016-2024)
- E-Commerce Sales as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales by Country: 2019
- Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
- PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment
- Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits
- Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth
- Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems
- Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats
- Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines
- Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand
- Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery
- Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
- OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
- Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024
- Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
- Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades
- Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints
- Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise
- Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
- Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process
- Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth
- END-USE ANALYSIS
- Food Processing and Packaging Sector
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery
- Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience
- Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle
- Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores
- Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing
- SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery
- Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix
- Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume
- Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
- Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market
- Major Growth Driver
- Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
- Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth
- Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Value by Material
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Growing Population: A Key Driver
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
- Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing a Role in Industry Transition
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018
- Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Packaging Machinery
- Types of Packaging Machinery
- A. Bottling Line Machinery
- Case Forming Machinery
- Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines
- Filling & Dosing Machinery
- Cartoning Machines
- Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
- Palletizing Machinery
- Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery
- Accessories & Parts
- Wrapping/Bundling Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
